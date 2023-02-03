I-90 reopens between Logan and Manhattan after cattle trailer crash

(Updated 5:59 p.m. MST, 02/03/2023)

A semi pulling a cattle trailer shut down a stretch of I-90 for hours after rolling over between Logan and Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a semi rollover on the interstate around 10:45 a.m. on Friday at mile marker 284. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told MTN News 77 cattle were on the trailer.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release some of the cattle died, and some needed to be dispatched due to severity of injuries. Local ranchers are helping to house surviving cattle in Three Forks, according to Sheriff Springer.

The driver, who was headed from Montana to Washington, is uninjured and assisted following the crash.

All traffic lanes have now reopened, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further details about what caused the crash were available. We will continue to update you as we get more information.



(first report)

The Montana Department of Transportation reports on its 511MT Travel Info Map that traffic is being diverted off Interstate 90 in both directions between Logan and Manhattan due to a commercial vehicle crash in the median.

The incident information states that the road is closed from mile point 283.1 to 288.5 for cargo extraction.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 283. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Frontage Road at Exit 288.

There is no further information about the crash, injuries, or how long the closure will last. We will update this story with any further details we receive.