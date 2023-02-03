8 essential athleisure pieces to add to your wardrobe

athleisure essentials REI/The North Face/Reviewed

Did you know that the most common New Year’s resolution is to exercise more? That’s right, improving overall health through physical activity will be a top priority for most Americans in 2023. Don’t feel bad if your quest for a healthier you is falling by the wayside. What you need is a little bit of motivation. Try adding to your workout wardrobe .

From heat-trapping outerwear and durable leggings to moister-wicking fabrics and super-soft sweatpants, our list of activewear must-haves will keep you going strong on your fitness journey. With the right clothes and accessories, you’ll feel just as good as you look while hitting the gym.

1. A warm outer layer

athleisure essentials: waterproof jacket REI/Reviewed

Keep warm in this Women’s R1 Fleece Pullover from Patagonia that traps in heat and wicks away moister at the same time. Layering is the key to comfort when it comes to outdoor workouts.

$139 at Patagonia

2. A water-repellent jacket

athleisure essentials: fleece pullover Patagonia/Reviewed

Don’t let the elements get in the way of your workout. Rain won’t be a problem when you're wearing the water-resistant Men’s Adidas Marathon Jacket. It comes in a bright cobalt blue, so you’ll be clearly visible when pounding the pavement. Want to be more discreet? Go for the standard black instead.

$75 at REI

3. Super soft sweatpants

athleisure essentials: sweatpants The North Face/Reviewed

Slip on a pair of these Women's Half Dome Sweatpants from The North Face, and you may never go back to your bargain bin sweats again. They are soft yet durable, offer all-day comfort and come in pretty colors.

$60 at The North Face

4. A pair of comfortable leggings

athleisure essentials: leggings Outdoor Voices/Reviewed

If your exercise calls for lots of movement, like yoga or pilates , you’ll want to invest in a pair of quality leggings like this pair of Seamless Rib 7/8 Leggings from Outdoor Voices. This high-rise pant is comfortable enough for everyday wear, and the ribbed fabric allows for complete range of motion.

$78 at Outdoor Voices

5. A yoga-friendly wrap

athleisure essentials: wrap Athleta/Reviewed

Look good while mastering your tree pose in this Pranayama Restore Wrap . It is made from sustainable tencel fabric and offers the perfect amount of coverage.

$89 at Athleta

6. Quick-drying shorts

athleisure essentials: shorts lululemon/Reviewed

Work out as long and as hard as you want in these License to Train Shorts from lululemon. They come in seven vibrant colors and have a drawstring waistband for ultimate comfort.

$59 at lululemon

7. A moisture-wicking top

athleisure essentials: Nike Nike/Reviewed

There’s a reason why these Nike tops have become best-sellers. This is the newest style of the Nike Dri-Fit Legend Long Sleeve Shirt . It has a more relaxed, looser fit than previous versions but still holds the same moisture-wicking capabilities.

$35 at Nike

8. Cushiony socks

athleisure essentials: socks Amazon/Reviewed

Never underestimate the importance of good socks. These Under Armor Classic Cotton Training Socks offer just the right amount of cushion to support your feet during your workout.

$22 at Amazon

