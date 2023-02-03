ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cox issues emergency order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ag6Jr_0kbjHdOR00

Governor Spencer Cox issued an executive order on Friday raising the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to keep snowpack in the south arm of the lake, propping it up.

"The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy, and we must do everything we can to protect it," Gov. Cox said in a statement. "We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the south arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake."

The order raises the berm five feet over its previous level. It's designed to increase the water depth of the south arm — the area closest to cities across northern Utah — and decrease the salinity.

"That's where we see a lot of the dust occurring that's impacting our cities," Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry told FOX 13 News.

The move is trying to keep some ecological balance. Last year, the Great Salt Lake hit its lowest level in recorded history . It's a result of water diversion, Utah's mega-drought and a changing climate. Scientists say the lake is starting to hit ecological collapse. The exposed lake bed generates dust storms with toxins in them , reduces the amount of snowpack in the mountains and can cause significant impacts to wildlife and public health, as well as billions in lost economic activity centered around the lake.

The good news is this winter has pumped more snow into the mountains and helped the lake start to grow, though we are 8-feet below what is considered a minimum level. Ferry said that since November, the Great Salt Lake has grown by a foot and salinity has decreased by 1%.

"This is a further step to help boost those efforts and get us through those tough times right now," he said of the governor's order.

Moving forward, Ferry said, they would explore work on the berm to be able to have more control over the salinity and water levels of the north and south arms of the lake (which are separated by the causeway).

"Today’s executive order is a stop-gap measure to deal with low water flows. It should not be the new long-term way we manage the Great Salt Lake," said Zachary Frankel, the director of the environmental group Utah Rivers Council. "We still have no plan as a state to raise the water levels of the Great Salt Lake back up, which is what we need."

On Utah's Capitol Hill, political leaders were supportive of the governor's order. Lawmakers are running dozens of bills on water conservation and helping the Great Salt Lake. Some of those bills are starting to move through the legislative session. Environmentalists have been critical of bills that have so far not passed .

On Friday, lawmakers wore blue in the House and Senate as a symbolic commitment to water legislation . House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, who has personally pushed for efforts to help the lake said his colleagues were working on it.

"It still is one of the — if not the biggest issue we have up here — in terms of the future of the state’s needs and challenges we have," he said. "So people are super committed to it."

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org .

Comments / 4

Tom Anderson
3d ago

Great idea.However Mother nature has long played tricks on us with the Great Salt Lake.I remember some years back the Lakes level rose high enough to threaten I-80 and nearly destroyed the important Rail Road tracks and track beds.Much emergency work was performed, the Lakes level even was approching the Airport, and would have covered the many new buildings that have recently been built in a known flood zone.Past Utah Governor Bangerder built new runoff canals, and even bought a few huge pumps to pump the excess water for out into the West Desert.The pumps as far as I k ow were never used and the Lake began receding.

Reply(1)
2
Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

30,000 years ago Lake Bonneville covered most of the state. The Great Salt Lake is a concentration of salt and minerals, that were suspended in Lake Bonneville. The Great Salt Lake is a virtual mud puddle. And what happens to mud puddles? Eventually, they dry up. It's the evolutionary process, and man has zero control over it.

Reply
2
Related
kvnutalk

As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – Kayakers paddle past bathtub rings showing how low Lake Powell levels have declined June 7, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states. Brittany Peterson – Associated Press.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history

(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure

I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?

Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
UTAH STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The Best 08 Places to Live in Utah for Families

With towering mountains, sparkling lakes, and a plethora of outdoor activities to indulge in, Utah is an adventure lover’s haven. Best Places to Live in Utah: This western landlocked state also has a vibrant culinary scene, vast national parks, impressive museums, and top-rated schools, making it a great place to raise a family.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy