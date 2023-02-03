ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Conor McGregor is a 'little leprechaun' who 'gives Ireland a bad name,' Liam Neeson says

By Alan Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457OZI_0kbjHX2x00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPEJ2_0kbjHX2x00
Liam Neeson in 'Taken.'

20th Century Fox

  • Liam Neeson trash-talked UFC and MMA fighter Conor McGregor in merciless fashion.
  • The Hollywood actor said the former two-weight UFC champ is a "little leprechaun."
  • McGregor, who's been rumored to return to the Octagon this. year, has yet to respond to Neeson's comments.

Liam Neeson has a particular set of skills that might make him a nightmare for MMA fans.

You see, the Hollywood hardman loathes ultimate fighting. Hates it. And, in a recent interview with Men's Health , he slammed the UFC and belittled one of its greatest stars, Conor McGregor .

"UFC I can't stand," said the actor, who's starred in Taken , Star Wars , and Gangs of New York .

"That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, 'No, you're wrong — the months of training we do ...' Why don't you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That's the next stage of the UFC."

Neeson then turned his crosshairs toward the 34-year-old former two-weight UFC champion McGregor.

"That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name," said Neeson, a native of Ballymena, in Northern Ireland. "I know he's fit, and I admire him for that. But I can't take it."

McGregor has yet to respond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIMBt_0kbjHX2x00
Conor McGregor.

Photo by Getty Images

McGregor is no stranger to trash talk and replying in kind to those who he feels have insulted him; however, he has yet to respond to Neeson.

McGregor, who has stayed relatively out of the limelight in recent years, is rumored to return to the UFC's Octagon in 2023. His longtime MMA coach, Straight Blast Gym owner John Kavanagh, said earlier this year that he was beyond confident that McGregor would soon return for a fight.

Additionally, McGregor himself raised eyebrows when he said recently that he'd received an offer to coach on the hit MMA reality TV series "The Ultimate Fighter."

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson said he's also been asked to coach a team of fighters on "The Ultimate Fighter."

McGregor, a box office sensation, would be a shoo-in to headline International Fight Week in the first weekend of July in Las Vegas.

However, if the UFC is building a lightweight or welterweight bout between McGregor and Ferguson to happen after the conclusion of a series of "The Ultimate Fighter," then it is unclear when the match-up could take place.

Previous coaches from the show have tended to compete as late as August or September.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
MONTANA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
INGLEWOOD, CA
bodyslam.net

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans Uses Phone Cord to Lock Baby Into Stroller She Found On the Side of the Road

Of the headlines we’ve written this year, including ones about Disco Inferno, Ronda Rousey, Eric Bischoff and more, we never thought this would be one of them. WWE Superstar who, presumably, makes more money than most of us, recently posted to Twitter that she, and we quote, “Found a free stroller on the side of the road. Carseat [SIC] don’t [SIC] fit, but I have an old phone cord so it actually does fit after all.”
Insider

Insider

761K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy