Read full article on original website
Related
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
Why SenesTech Shares Are Trading Higher Today
SenesTech SNES shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for general use, removing the 'Restricted Use Pesticide' label. "The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest...
SNDL Enhances Its Cannabis Retail Operations Via Conclusion Of Superette Group's CCAA Proceedings
SNDL Inc. SNDL announced that, in the context of the Superette Group's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), it has successfully closed the transaction contemplated by the agreement of purchase and sale dated August 29, 2022 (the "APS") and the approval and vesting order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 20, 2022.
Comments / 0