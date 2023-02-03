SNDL Inc. SNDL announced that, in the context of the Superette Group's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), it has successfully closed the transaction contemplated by the agreement of purchase and sale dated August 29, 2022 (the "APS") and the approval and vesting order issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 20, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO