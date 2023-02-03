Read full article on original website
Related
Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Flying Higher After Hours
Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Spirit Airlines said fourth-quarter revenue totaled $1.39 billion, which was up 43.5% from 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels, primarily driven by increased flight volumes and stronger operating yields. The company's top-line results beat average analyst estimates of $1.38 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
Why Chegg Shares Are Falling
Chegg Inc CHGG shares are trading lower by 21.54% to $16.50 during Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter and FY23 guidance. What Happened: Chegg reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents. The company...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Why Alset Shares Are Falling 30% Today
Alset Inc AEI shares are trading lower by 32.30% to $2.10 Monday morning after the company announced a $3.8 million public offering of common stock. Alset says the offering consists of 1,727,273 shares of common stock at a price of $2.20 per share. In addition, the company has granted Aegis Capital Corp., the underwriter in the offering, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 212,863 shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the...
Why Vinco Ventures Stock Is Rallying Today
Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG shares are trading higher Monday after VVIP Ventures announced it entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with magazine publisher a360 Media to acquire the National Enquirer, the National Examiner and Globe. What To Know: VVIP Ventures is a joint venture between Vinco Ventures and ICON Publishing,...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive DDI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DoubleDown Interactive will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38. DoubleDown Interactive bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Lufax Holding Stock Is Trading Lower
Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR LU shares are trading lower by 8.89% to $2.72 Monday. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading lower after the US government shot down a balloon originating from China. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military shot...
$4.8 Million Bet On This Industrial Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by over 100 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out.
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Looks Poised To Break From This Trading Pattern
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC was spiking up over 5% at one point on Monday but on lower-than-average volume. The movie theater chain has seen increased interest from investors, along with several other retail-favorite stocks that underwent short squeezes over the last two years. StockTwits CEO Rishi Khanna sees continued...
Analyst Says IDEXX Laboratories' Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Strong
IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX reported Q4 FY22 sales of $829 million, up 3% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $820.91 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.07, beating the consensus. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue gains of 4% reported and 8% organic in the quarter were supported by continued benefits from IDEXX execution drivers.
Energizer Reports Q1 Earnings Below Street View
Energizer Holdings Inc ENR reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $765.10 million, missing the consensus of $785.86 million. The gross margin for the quarter contracted 220 basis points to 39%. Selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted, fell 2.2% to $114.1 million. The company held $280.3 million...
Here's Why GDS Holdings Shares Are Moving
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR GDS shares are trading lower by 6.49% to $22.47 Monday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading lower after the US government shot down a balloon originating from China. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military...
Benzinga
Trading Strategies For Pinterest Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
Analysts estimate Pinterest will print earnings per share of 27 cents on revenues of $886.44 million. Pinterest broke up from a horizontal pattern on Thursday and is trading in a confirmed uptrend. Pinterest, Inc PINS is set to print fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Monday. The stock was...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 13 companies set new 52-week lows. Centene CNC was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was WiSA Technologies WISA. Alset AEI saw the most significant move of...
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Benzinga
Cantor Fitzgerald Drops Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zaunic discontinued research coverage of Aleafia Health ALEAF, Flora Growth FLGC and Auxly Cannabis CBWTF. The analyst cited his reason for dropping coverage on these three stocks: “reallocation of analyst resources,” in his Friday analyst note, adding that Cantor’s previous “investment theses, price targets, and estimates should no longer be relied upon.”
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0