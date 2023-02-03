ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

ktvo.com

Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident

DURHAM, Ill. (AP) -- Police say a western Illinois couple died at a hospital hours after a sheriff's deputy pulled them from a farm pond following an apparent ice fishing accident. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Sean D. Chaney, and his 50-year-old wife, Dawn A. Chaney, died Saturday...
DURHAM, MO
ktvo.com

Gary Kirkpatrick, 80 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Nearly 5 acres charred after trash fire gets out of hand

About four to five acres were charred in an Adair County field fire on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Adair County Fire Department was called out to a field fire, about 2 miles east of Kirksville on State Highway 6. Authorities at the scene told KTVO that the people...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Building believed to be abandoned church engulfed in flames

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An old abandoned church, located at 21648 Bullion Way, about 3 miles east of Kirksville, went up in flames Sunday. The fire departments of Kirksville and other surrounding areas were called out to a report of a fire at that location around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday

MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man dies after logging accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — An Amish man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a logging accident in Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 12:22 p.m. about a man that had been struck during a logging accident. Alvin J. Bontrager,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO

