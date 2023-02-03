Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, MissouriCJ CoombsPutnam County, MO
ktvo.com
Illinois couple dies after apparent ice fishing accident
DURHAM, Ill. (AP) -- Police say a western Illinois couple died at a hospital hours after a sheriff's deputy pulled them from a farm pond following an apparent ice fishing accident. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Sean D. Chaney, and his 50-year-old wife, Dawn A. Chaney, died Saturday...
ktvo.com
Gary Kirkpatrick, 80 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri and formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He...
ktvo.com
Nearly 5 acres charred after trash fire gets out of hand
About four to five acres were charred in an Adair County field fire on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Adair County Fire Department was called out to a field fire, about 2 miles east of Kirksville on State Highway 6. Authorities at the scene told KTVO that the people...
ktvo.com
Kirksville Police Department promotes 4 officers to corporal
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) promoted four officers to the rank of corporal on Friday. Jordan Eddy, Jonathan Novinger, Bill Puryear and Jake Roberts received those promotions in front of family and friends at the Rieger Armory and Community Center. The corporal rank has been brought...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
ktvo.com
Building believed to be abandoned church engulfed in flames
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An old abandoned church, located at 21648 Bullion Way, about 3 miles east of Kirksville, went up in flames Sunday. The fire departments of Kirksville and other surrounding areas were called out to a report of a fire at that location around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
ktvo.com
Adair County commissioner pleads guilty to 1 of 2 charges in campaign sign stealing case
MONTICELLO, Mo. — As part of a plea deal, a northeast Missouri elected official pleaded guilty Monday to one of two charges against him. Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, of Kirksville, entered his plea in Lewis County Circuit Court, where the case was moved on a change of venue.
ktvo.com
Samuel 'Sam' Leonard Kriegel, 92 of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Samuel “Sam” Leonard Kriegel, age 92 of Kirksville, passed away Saturday Jan 28, 2023. Born January 22, 1931 in Ridgeway Pennsylvania to Leonard and Margaret Kriegel. One of six children to grow up in rural Pennsylvania during the great depression. Sam lived a full life and was a...
ktvo.com
Body of man found after almost 2-hour search of grain bin in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — After an almost two hour search Friday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a grain bin in Putnam County. The Putnam County E-911 Center received the call just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man taken to hospital after rear-ending pickup
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A Gibbs, Mo., man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Adair County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route V and Sweet Pea Lane. Troopers say that Virgil...
ktvo.com
3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
ktvo.com
Arson suspected in weekend fire that destroyed historic Adair County church
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters say the weekend fire that destroyed a historic northeast Missouri church is suspicious in nature. The abandoned Bullion United Methodist Church on Bullion Way, about three miles east of Kirksville, burned to the ground on Sunday. The blaze was reported just before 5:30 p.m.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man dies after logging accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — An Amish man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a logging accident in Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 12:22 p.m. about a man that had been struck during a logging accident. Alvin J. Bontrager,...
ktvo.com
Moberly Public Schools send letter after substitute teacher shares student picture
MOBERLY, Mo. — Moberly Public Schools said they were taking "corrective action" after a substitute teacher shared a picture of a student on her social media. District officials sent a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, they explained that they learned about the situation on Friday.
