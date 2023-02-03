Read full article on original website
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
Blair Oaks Girls win on senior night against Hallsville
JEFFERSON CITY- Blair Oaks hosted Hallsville Monday night for the Indians senior night. Seniors Samantha Weishahn and Taylor Groner were recognized. Blair Oaks got a lead on Hallsville early on in the game. Belle Boessen made a big impact on the Blair Oaks offense by taking charge in the paint...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Columbia resident goes above and beyond for Chiefs Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - Long-time Chiefs fan Cody Samuelson is more than prepared for the Kansas City Chiefs to appear in the Super Bowl. Hence why he has a special light display for the occasion. "Wasn't born here, but moved here when I was five. Been locally raised and been here since,"...
Sophie Cunningham inks new deal with Mercury
Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham will return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday. The standout guard agreed to terms on a new contract, extending her stay with Phoenix until the end of the 2024 season. “Sophie is part of our core...
