East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
27 First News
Janice “Tootie” Amelia Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice “Tootie” Amelia Davis, 89, beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, made her ascent to Heaven on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tootie was born on February 6, 1933 in Bernville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Viola and...
27 First News
Erwin “Jake” Bowmaster, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erwin Jacob Bowmaster, 84, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, Ohio. Erwin, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born July 11, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late William and Catherine...
27 First News
Dezi Cruz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dezi Cruz, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly left us on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Born December 31, 1977. He is the beloved son of Sandra (Marty) Avery of Florida and Ismael Cruz of New York. Besides his parents, he...
27 First News
Adele R. Zeitler, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adele R. Zeitler, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 6, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Warren Phillips and Elizabeth Kundrachin Heaver. Adele graduated from New Springfield...
27 First News
Theresa Mae (Biddle) Williams, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Mae Williams (Biddle), 60, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on March 8, 1962 in Salem, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem. Theresa enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint stitching, going...
27 First News
Harold E. McCormick, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. McCormick, 86, of Canfield, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence, with his family by this side. Harold, affectionately known as “Hal,” was born July 9, 1936 in Youngtown, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Hazel (Paulin) McCormick.
27 First News
Deborah J. “Debbie” Hammond, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. “Debbie” Hammond, 71, passed away peacefully at 12:58 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital with her loving family by her side. Debbie was born November 4, 1951, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Durelle “Bucky” and Dolores...
27 First News
Richard A. Barger, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Barger, 67, of Sharon, passed away Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, in AGN Wexford Hospital. Rick was born on July 31, 1955, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Shirley (Stitt) Barger. He was a 1973 graduate...
27 First News
Pasqualina C. (Cassese) Montana, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasqualina C. Montana, 92, of Girard, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on March 6, 1930 to Carmine and Catherine (Guerriero) Cassese, who immigrated from Mugnano del Cardinale in the province of Avellino, Italy. She had a remarkable life story. She was a first-generation Italian American, born and raised at 410 N Walnut Street in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow.
27 First News
Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, age 78, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. Patricia was born March 8, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Rose Makowka...
27 First News
Fred E. Cameron, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred E. Cameron, 86, of Hermitage passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in UPMC Jameson New Castle, Pennsylvania. Fred was born June 28, 1936 to Florence (Cookson) and Alexander Cameron in Grove City, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high...
27 First News
Clara “Jane” Bell, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara “Jane” Bell, 83, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Humility House in Austintown. Born January 29, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, Jane was the daughter of Ernest F. Schroeder and Clarice F. (Jackson) Lawson. Jane was a...
27 First News
Rosa C. Brown Hart, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa C. Brown Hart, 62, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. at Metro Health Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born November 7, 1960 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Elmer Brown, Sr. and Laura M. Wilson...
27 First News
Victoria “Vicki” Mango, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Mango, 69, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 27, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Camarata) Mango. Vicki was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and a...
27 First News
MLB Hall of Famer headlines YSU baseball breakfast
MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson headlines Youngstown State baseball's First Pitch Breakfast. MLB Hall of Famer headlines YSU baseball breakfast. MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson headlines Youngstown State baseball's First Pitch Breakfast. East Palestine Freight train derailment National …. A press conference regarding the most recent updates in...
27 First News
Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, 90, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at his home. Mr. Scott was born December 30, 1932, in New Castle, a son of William and Jane (Owoc) Scott. He was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Ted Gilliland, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Gilliland, 39 of Pittsburgh, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital. Ted was born March 2, 1983, in Greenville, the eldest son of David and Carol (Wilson) Gilliland. After graduating from West Middlesex High School...
27 First News
Dreama G. Pepe, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama G. Pepe, 66, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born February 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Fronia Brown Boggs. Dreama was a member of the Apostolic...
27 First News
Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 27, 2023, Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., age 55, of Masury, Ohio passed away at his home in Youngstown due to cardiac related issues. He was born April 20, 1967, son to Frank C. and Agnes Marie (Sylvestri) Snyder Sr. and a lifelong...
27 First News
Canfield rolls past Boardman for regular season sweep of Spartans
Canfield Cardinals roll past Boardman Spartans for regular season sweep. Canfield rolls past Boardman for regular season sweep …. Canfield Cardinals roll past Boardman Spartans for regular season sweep. EPA continues to monitor the water in East Palestine, …. Another major concern after the East Palestine train derailment is hazardous...
