GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasqualina C. Montana, 92, of Girard, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on March 6, 1930 to Carmine and Catherine (Guerriero) Cassese, who immigrated from Mugnano del Cardinale in the province of Avellino, Italy. She had a remarkable life story. She was a first-generation Italian American, born and raised at 410 N Walnut Street in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow.

GIRARD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO