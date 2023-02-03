ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LBL712
3d ago

I don't understand why so many people are giving Austin a hard time on his voice! SMH....I personally don't have a problem with it. I guess some people don't have anything else to complain about.

ChevyellePearl
2d ago

I honestly don't know what the big deal is! Alot of people sound like someone else. And what about all the Elvis impersonators!?! Should make them stop to! Austin obviously has a little twang in his voice to start with...he said he doesn't notice he still sounds like Elvis so give the guy a break! Like he said, it's like living in a different country or even the North or the South. EVERYONE has an accent.

Kelly Ford
2d ago

i can't believe people are still talking about his accent.why not just talk about the wonderful job he did with the movie.Or the beautiful spirit he has.As for me he can keep the accent its nice to hear leave him alone.Good job Austin thank you for bring Elvis back again even if itsvjust for a little while.

