What books do Ohio librarians recommend?

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

OHIO (WOWK) – Looking for a great book? Here are some titles librarians across the Buckeye State are recommending!

WOWK 13 News reached out to several public libraries throughout the state to learn more about what books their librarians say are their favorites or what they see checked out from their library the most.

Debbie Saunders, MLIS with the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis recommends:

  1. “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff
  2. “Hiking Ohio: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Hikes” by Mary Reed
  3. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers who Brought the American Ideal West” by David McCullough
  4. “Joy in the Morning” by Betty Smith
  5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

The Bossard Memorial Library is located at 7 Spruce St, Gallipolis, OH 45631. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!

Becca Lachman with the Athens County Public Library recommends:

  1. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono
  2. “Nightbitch” by Rachel Yoder
  3. “Cheese, Wine and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy and France” by Katie Quinn
  4. “And yet: Poems” by Kate Baer
  5. “The Love Prescription: Seven Days to More Intimacy, Connection and Joy” by John Gottman and Julie Schwartz Gottman

The Athens County Public Library, is located at 30 Home St, Athens, OH 45701. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here !

Eric with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library recommends:

  1. “Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the dawn of cinema, and the invention of the Twentieth Century” by Dana Stephens
  2. “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth” by Elizabeth Williamson
  3. “Animal Joy: A Book of Laughter and Resuscitation” by Nuar Alsadir
  4. “The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime and Dreams Deferred” by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
  5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is located at 325 N Michigan St, Toledo, OH 43604. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!

Chrissie Harris with the Columbus Metropolitan Library recommends:

  1. “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams
  2. “Once Upon a Wardrobe” by Patti Callahan
  3. “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory (Book #2 in the “Meant to Be” series)
  4. “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott
  5. “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is located at 96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!

What books do West Virginia librarians recommend?

The librarians at the Cleveland Public Library recommend:

  1. “The Ashtabula Hat Trick” by Les Roberts (A Milan Jacovich novel)
  2. “Fifty Shades of Chicken: a Parody in a Cookbook” by FL Flower
  3. “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement” by Angela Joy
  4. “Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson
  5. “A Land of Books: Dreams of Young Mexihcah Word Painters” by Duncan Tonatiuh

The Cleveland Public Library is located at 325 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH, 44114. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!

Lori Shafer with the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library recommends:

  1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
  2. “The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry that Forged the Medieval World” by Shelley Puhak
  3. “The Blue Cloak” by Shannon McNear (A “True Colors” novel)
  4. “An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good” by Helene Tursten
  5. “Alias Grace” by Margaret Atwood

The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is located at 321 S 4th St, Ironton, OH 45638. To learn more about the library, getting a library card, or available books, click here!

Editor’s Note: To find out more about the Ohio library closest to you, visit the State Library of Ohio’s website .

