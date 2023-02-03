Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade
Lebron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade. After the bombshell that sent the NBA world into shockwaves that were the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas. Irving’s former teammate LeBron James has responded to the Lakers not trading for Irving. In a tweet that was...
Nets Trade Rumors: Brooklyn tried to add huge piece to Kyrie Irving trade
With the Kyrie Irving trade not yet complete, NBA insiders are suggesting the Nets want to expand the deal to possibly involve Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks made the Kyrie Irving trade official on Monday. While they were never going to wait until the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET to do so, they did look to make some alterations to the trade.
LeBron James reveals reaction to Lakers not trading for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James revealed his feeling to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon after the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade for Kyrie Irving this weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, but are two games out of a play-in spot and three games out of a playoff spot as of Sunday. With the trade deadline taking place on Thursday, Feb. 9, the NBA world wondered if they would make a big move. As it turns out, they were reportedly in the running for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade this past Friday. Two days later it was reported that Irving would be heading to the Western Conference, but to be as the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks sends NBA Twitter into frenzy: Funniest memes and tweets
The Kyrie Irving trade came quickly on Sunday when the Mavericks pulled off the trade with the Nets and NBA Twitter went off after the news. Just a few days after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the team found a deal for the mercurial guard. On...
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0