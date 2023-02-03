Florida's workforce ended the year larger than New York's for first time ever. New York employed fewer workers than Florida for the first time in decades as the Great Migration continues to sap the Empire State. Florida boasted 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs at end of 2022 — 2,000 more than New York’s 9,576,100, according to Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The job numbers represent the first time that Florida has more workers than New York since at least 1982. More from Bloomberg, Florida Insider, and the New York Post.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO