Read full article on original website
Related
floridatrend.com
Monday's Afternoon Update
Florida's workforce ended the year larger than New York's for first time ever. New York employed fewer workers than Florida for the first time in decades as the Great Migration continues to sap the Empire State. Florida boasted 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs at end of 2022 — 2,000 more than New York’s 9,576,100, according to Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The job numbers represent the first time that Florida has more workers than New York since at least 1982. More from Bloomberg, Florida Insider, and the New York Post.
floridatrend.com
Monday's Daily Pulse
Special session called on reedy creek, other issues. Florida lawmakers will start a special legislative session Monday that is expected to lead to state control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Co. criticized a controversial education law. House and Senate leaders Friday announced plans for the special session, which also is aimed at providing additional assistance to communities hit by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, expanding undocumented-immigrant relocation efforts, clarifying the power of the statewide prosecutor in election-crime cases and easing restrictions on compensating college athletes. [Source: News Service of Florida]
floridatrend.com
Florida may require disclosure of flooding in homes for sale
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers are expected to consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to tell buyers about whether the property has suffered damage from flooding. The bills filed for the March session come after two hurricanes struck the state in 2022. Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island,...
Comments / 0