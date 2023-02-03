Read full article on original website
lebtown.com
Lebanon County resolves conflicted court case issue for indigent defendants
Lebanon County Commissioners entered into contracts Thursday, Feb. 2, with two law firms to provide legal services as criminal defense attorneys when the public defender’s office has a conflict of interest. The new contracts were created in response to an American Civil Liberties Union inquiry last November asking the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A bomb threat was called in Sunday afternoon to a Walmart in Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The threat was made around 3 p.m. Employees evacuated the building and authorities searched the store. No explosive devices were found. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the threat.
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud
LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
abc27.com
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PA State Rep. calls for monitoring of domestic abusers
A Centre County State Representative is proposing legislation that would allow electronic monitoring of domestic abusers.
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
WGAL
Bomb threat called into Selinsgrove Walmart
State police are investigating a bomb threat to a Walmart in Selinsgrove. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
abc27.com
Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
iheart.com
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
Woman arrested, man in critical condition after Harrisburg stabbing: police
A 23-year-old woman stabbed and critically injured a man Saturday morning in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg resident Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo stabbed a 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Community Drive, police said. She was arrested less than two hours later, on the 1400 block of Reily Street.
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
State police responding to Franklin County crash, public asked to avoid the area
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan Frazer with PSP, the crash occurred along the 8100 block of Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township, near Campbell Run Road and State Route 30. As a result, Route...
WJAC TV
PSP searching for suspect who robbed Clearfield Co. gas station
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed the Fuel On gas station in Chester Hill Borough Monday morning. Troopers say the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a thinner build.
State College
Dershem Seeking Reelection as Centre County Commissioner
Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem will run for another term on the county’s governing board, he said on Monday. The Republican incumbent will be seeking his sixth term as commissioner, having first been elected in 2003. “My approach to county government has always been one of teamwork,” Dershem said...
FireRescue1
Pa. county issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters, EMS staffers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel. County commissioners in 2022 created the credit to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first responders. Volunteers who applied and qualified for the credit received...
