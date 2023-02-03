ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

wkok.com

Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case

SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
SUNBURY, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud

LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
MILL HALL, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Bomb threat called into Selinsgrove Walmart

State police are investigating a bomb threat to a Walmart in Selinsgrove. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
abc27.com

Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
State College

Dershem Seeking Reelection as Centre County Commissioner

Centre County Commissioner Steve Dershem will run for another term on the county’s governing board, he said on Monday. The Republican incumbent will be seeking his sixth term as commissioner, having first been elected in 2003. “My approach to county government has always been one of teamwork,” Dershem said...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

