East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
27 First News
Adele R. Zeitler, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adele R. Zeitler, age 96, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 6, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Warren Phillips and Elizabeth Kundrachin Heaver. Adele graduated from New Springfield...
27 First News
Tyler Estep, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Tyler Estep of Masury, Ohio passed unexpectedly. He was born on January 16, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio. Tyler will be remembered by his many friends he was able to make so easily. He was a kind and genuine soul, one of a rare few you may be lucky enough to encounter in life. He was incredibly witty and funny. Everyone has a good story about him.
27 First News
Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. (Ritter) Eells, 86 of Salem, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and every ones MeMa, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Carol was born in Sebring, Ohio on May 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ann (Bugara) Ritter. She was...
27 First News
Erwin “Jake” Bowmaster, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erwin Jacob Bowmaster, 84, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, Ohio. Erwin, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born July 11, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late William and Catherine...
27 First News
Betty Meier, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Meier of Beloit, Ohio passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born August 3, 1933. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty...
27 First News
Dezi Cruz, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dezi Cruz, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly left us on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Born December 31, 1977. He is the beloved son of Sandra (Marty) Avery of Florida and Ismael Cruz of New York. Besides his parents, he...
27 First News
Pasqualina C. (Cassese) Montana, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasqualina C. Montana, 92, of Girard, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on March 6, 1930 to Carmine and Catherine (Guerriero) Cassese, who immigrated from Mugnano del Cardinale in the province of Avellino, Italy. She had a remarkable life story. She was a first-generation Italian American, born and raised at 410 N Walnut Street in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow.
27 First News
Clara “Jane” Bell, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara “Jane” Bell, 83, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Humility House in Austintown. Born January 29, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio, Jane was the daughter of Ernest F. Schroeder and Clarice F. (Jackson) Lawson. Jane was a...
27 First News
Fred E. Cameron, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Fred E. Cameron, 86, of Hermitage passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in UPMC Jameson New Castle, Pennsylvania. Fred was born June 28, 1936 to Florence (Cookson) and Alexander Cameron in Grove City, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high...
27 First News
Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” A. Featsent, age 78, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. Patricia was born March 8, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Rose Makowka...
27 First News
Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wm. Robert “Bob” Scott, 90, of Neshannock Township, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at his home. Mr. Scott was born December 30, 1932, in New Castle, a son of William and Jane (Owoc) Scott. He was a lifelong area...
27 First News
Charlotte Ruth Wakefield, North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ruth Wakefield, 94, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ohio Living Lake Vista. She was born September 5, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy and the late Winona “Winnie” (Sirrine) Matson. She...
27 First News
Dennis E. Devine, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Devine, 65, died Wednesday afternoon February 1, 2023 at his home. He was born November 16, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of James P. and Patricia A. Hurley Devine and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Devine, a member of St. Patrick Roman...
27 First News
Rosa C. Brown Hart, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa C. Brown Hart, 62, of Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. at Metro Health Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born November 7, 1960 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Elmer Brown, Sr. and Laura M. Wilson...
27 First News
Robert “Bob” G. Britton, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Bob” Britton, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare. Bob was born March 28, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Gordon L. and Flora E. (Hilty) Britton. Bob was a 1965 graduate of...
27 First News
Ted Gilliland, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ted Gilliland, 39 of Pittsburgh, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital. Ted was born March 2, 1983, in Greenville, the eldest son of David and Carol (Wilson) Gilliland. After graduating from West Middlesex High School...
27 First News
MLB Hall of Famer headlines YSU baseball breakfast
MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson headlines Youngstown State baseball's First Pitch Breakfast. MLB Hall of Famer headlines YSU baseball breakfast. MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson headlines Youngstown State baseball's First Pitch Breakfast. East Palestine Freight train derailment National …. A press conference regarding the most recent updates in...
27 First News
Canfield rolls past Boardman for regular season sweep of Spartans
Canfield Cardinals roll past Boardman Spartans for regular season sweep. Canfield rolls past Boardman for regular season sweep …. Canfield Cardinals roll past Boardman Spartans for regular season sweep. EPA continues to monitor the water in East Palestine, …. Another major concern after the East Palestine train derailment is hazardous...
27 First News
Youngstown State claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky
Youngstown State Penguins claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky Norse. Youngstown State claims first place after rout of …. Youngstown State Penguins claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky Norse. First News speaks to hazmat specialist. Sil Caggiano is a former Battalion Chief with the Youngstown Fire...
27 First News
Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 27, 2023, Randall Scott Snyder, Sr., age 55, of Masury, Ohio passed away at his home in Youngstown due to cardiac related issues. He was born April 20, 1967, son to Frank C. and Agnes Marie (Sylvestri) Snyder Sr. and a lifelong...
