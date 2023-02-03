Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Duke Jumps Seven Spots in Week 14 AP Poll, Checks in at No. 9
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) Poll. After a 2-0 week that featured a 57-52 road win at then-No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday to grab sole control of first place in the ACC, the Blue Devils jumped seven spots in the rankings and now check in at No. 9 in the Week 14 poll.
chatsports.com
Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll
After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.
chatsports.com
2022 Detroit Lions Awards: Offensive Player of the Year
The Detroit Lions offense was electric in 2022. They scored 453 points, the second most in franchise history, and they finished the season ranked fifth in offensive DVOA. Of course, when an offense is firing on all cylinders like that, there are several reasons for it. The offensive coordinator deserves a share of the praise. The quarterback will always get a huge chunk of recognition. As will will the offensive line and certain playmakers.
chatsports.com
Extended Forecast: “Midseason” Awards
Hi Milwaukee Bucks fans! We are approaching the All-Star break, so I’m going to give out my awards for the break! That’s right, who is the MVP? Who is the DPOY? Coach of the Year? Surprise team? All of that, and more! Then, we’ll get into the shorter forecast that sees us going out West to Portland and (both) LA (teams), having a date with the Celtics on Valentine’s Day at home, and then finishing up in Chicago. Here are the awards, and the one rule I’ve made for myself is that I’m not picking any Bucks.
chatsports.com
Basketball Loses...Again
I’m going to be completely transparent with y’all: I had actually started writing this story a few days ago after LSU lost to Missouri on Wednesday night 87-77. But my grad school obligations got in the way and I couldn’t finish it. But I glanced at the...
chatsports.com
Blue Devils Travel to No. 23 Miami on Big Monday
Putting its three-game winning streak on the line, Duke heads to No. 23 Miami on Big Monday looking for the season sweep of the Hurricanes. As a part of Big Monday, Dan Shulman and Fran Fraschilla are on the call for ESPN. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
chatsports.com
John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come
Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
chatsports.com
Ed’s mock draft 2.0: Giants get offensive line, receiver help
It is time for version 2.0 of my weekly simulated mock draft for the New York Giants. Once again, three rounds with no trades using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. At this point in early February, I am not trying to be right about who the Giants will pick, or even should pick. I am presenting scenarios and trying to create discussion about a variety of players. There could be tremendous variance in each week’s mock as we go forward.
Comments / 0