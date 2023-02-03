DURHAM – Duke women's basketball is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) Poll. After a 2-0 week that featured a 57-52 road win at then-No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday to grab sole control of first place in the ACC, the Blue Devils jumped seven spots in the rankings and now check in at No. 9 in the Week 14 poll.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO