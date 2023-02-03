ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Blue Devils Travel to No. 23 Miami on Big Monday

Putting its three-game winning streak on the line, Duke heads to No. 23 Miami on Big Monday looking for the season sweep of the Hurricanes. As a part of Big Monday, Dan Shulman and Fran Fraschilla are on the call for ESPN. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
Duke Jumps Seven Spots in Week 14 AP Poll, Checks in at No. 9

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) Poll. After a 2-0 week that featured a 57-52 road win at then-No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday to grab sole control of first place in the ACC, the Blue Devils jumped seven spots in the rankings and now check in at No. 9 in the Week 14 poll.
