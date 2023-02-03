Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
eastidahonews.com
New commercial kitchen in Idaho Falls provides space to cook and prepare food for any occassion
IDAHO FALLS – A new venue in Idaho Falls provides a space to cook and prepare all types of food. The Idaho Commercial Kitchen is celebrating its grand opening Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2300 North Yellowstone Highway. There will be an Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. An open house will immediately follow until 3 p.m.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Pocatello, Idaho
Introduction to the Best Things to See and Do in the Magic of Pocatello, Idaho. Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Pocatello, Idaho, is a vibrant and beautiful city waiting to be discovered. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and thriving arts and culture scene, Pocatello is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a truly unforgettable travel experience.
QSR magazine
Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
eastidahonews.com
Slate is a Boxer mix who loves his tricks and needs a fur-ever home
Our Pet of the Week is Slate. Slate is a 5-year-old Boxer mix who will impress you with his tricks like lay down, sit and shake. He is definitely a ladies man and would make a great pet!. Don’t forget the Fur Ball Fundraiser on March 3 at the Mountain...
eastidahonews.com
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
eastidahonews.com
Irwin shop destroyed in fire; firefighters save home
SWAN VALLEY — A shop burned down over the weekend due to a fire near Swan Valley. Pictures from the Swan Valley Fire District show towering flames and charred pieces from the shop. According to the Swan Valley Fire District, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Highway 26...
eastidahonews.com
Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital
FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall. It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck
The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
eastidahonews.com
Two men sentenced to federal prison after police find meth and 12,000 fentanyl pills in Idaho Falls storage unit
POCATELLO – Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez, of Idaho Falls, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Delafuente to 309 months in federal prison, and Martinez to 264 months in federal prison.
eastidahonews.com
Aberdeen’s state-winning basketball team from 1973 reunites for the first time in 40 years
ABERDEEN — For only the second time since their title run 50 years ago, the surviving members of the 1973 Aberdeen High School 2A State Champion basketball team gathered for a reunion Friday. The only previous time the team had reunited was in 1983, when team leader Steve Hayes...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
eastidahonews.com
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
