Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
CNBC
Criminals use Telegram to recruit 'walkers' as America's big banks see an 84% increase in check fraud
Check fraud, one of the oldest crimes in finance, is being supercharged by popular messaging platforms like Telegram, according to a cybersecurity expert. Banks saw an 84% increase in check fraud in 2022, according to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a unit of the U.S. Treasury Department. A bank experts...
DOJ sues Google, alleging monopoly on online ads
The Justice Department filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google, alleging the company has an unfair dominance over digital advertising.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Washington Examiner
'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump
A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
TikTok reportedly threatened to terminate remote employees who don't live near their assigned office location
TikTok is requiring employees to live near their assigned offices, The Information reported Monday, as part of a broader crackdown on remote work.
techaiapp.com
Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery
Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
A laid-off Microsoft software engineer on an H1-B visa said she wonders 'where will I be living' with just 60 days to find a new job
Lupe Canaviri Maydana, who is on an H-1B visa, wrote on LinkedIn that being laid off from Microsoft "hit me with a lot of questions."
Meta Won Approval to Buy a Virtual Reality App, But FTC Laid Groundwork to Halt Big Tech’s Next Deal
The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Facebook parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within presented the court with a legal question that used to exist on the periphery of antitrust law and is now critical to the government’s efforts to rein in big tech: How to assess proposed deals by dominant firms in nascent markets. During the seven-day trial in December where the FTC challenged the deal because it allegedly put Meta in prime position to monopolize VR fitness apps, the company questioned how the acquisition of one app in a developing market could harm competition. U.S....
Android Headlines
New Facebook security flaw allowed hackers to disable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication is generally considered one of the best ways to secure your account, but it’s not foolproof. In a recent incident, Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz discovered a security flaw in Meta’s new centralized system which could’ve allowed malicious hackers to switch off a Facebook user’s two-factor authentication by simply knowing their phone number.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Bitcoin-demanding cybercriminals use bug from 2021 to initiate global ransomware attack
Our fave read today was Connie’s piece with advice for startups that have the government as their target customer. In honor of Black history month, we want to share some good news for BIPOC founders, as more funding is becoming available: Dominic-Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. Meanwhile, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising a $50 million opportunity fund earmarked for social impact ventures and founders of color. — Christine and Haje.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried lawyers reach agreement on use of messaging apps
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have reached an agreement with federal prosecutors concerning his use of messaging apps. According to a Feb. 6 court document, both parties have agreed SBF “shall not use any encrypted or ephemeral call of messaging application, including but not limited to Signal.”. However, under the...
U.S. senators question Meta on Chinese, other developers' access to sensitive data
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, chair and vice chair of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote to Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META.O) on Monday about documents that show it knew developers in China and Russia had access to user data that could be used for espionage.
Amazon’s Prime Bundles Targeted in FTC Antitrust Push (Report)
The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon that targets multiple business practices, including the bundling practices it uses with its Prime subscription services. The Wall Street Journal reported that the timing of any case “remains in flux,” and said the agency could decide not to...
Apple and Google Called Upon to Oust TikTok From App Stores
A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee is pushing Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores because of national security concerns as the Chinese-owned company faces escalating prospects of a national ban amid bipartisan scrutiny of its data-sharing practices. In a letter addressed to the chief executives of Apple and Alphabet, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. says TikTok’s popularity “raises the obvious risk that the Chinese Communist Party could weaponize TikTok against the United States” by forcing parent company ByteDance to “surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTik...
Apple's policies violate employee rights, US officials find
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Evidence found by a US government body suggests that Apple's employee policies go against labor laws. The decision was made in response to complaints made by former workers who claimed Apple had infringed their rights.
Mark Zuckerberg just ushered in a new era of tech, where profitability and efficiency trump perks and culture
The time when tech companies threw money and manpower at their problems is over. Welcome to the 'year of efficiency.'
cryptopotato.com
MetaMask Unveils New Privacy Features for Crypto Wallets
Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has unveiled a number of privacy features in response to increased criticism. On Feb. 2, industry-dominant crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users will see an “updated experience” for wallet creation and upgrades in their privacy and security settings. “We have updated the extension to...
OpenAI says "AI classifier" tool can detect AI-written text
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: After all the chitchat and the growing contempt for text written by generative AIs like ChatGPT, OpenAI is promoting a new ML algorithm designed to identify such textual output. The results, however, are still pretty bad.
geekwire.com
Google unveils ChatGPT rival and AI search tools, one day before previously secret Microsoft event
Artificial intelligence and internet search just got a lot more competitive. Google today announced the upcoming rollout of an “experimental” conversational AI service, dubbed Bard, after months of OpenAI stealing headlines and capturing buzz with its ChatGPT service. The company also plans to soon roll out new AI...
LobbyLeaks is a new EU platform to combat shady lobbying
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Members of the European Parliament (MEP) are often targeted by undisclosed lobbying campaigns conceived to shield big tech corporations from competition and rule of law. Now, MEPs will have a new, anonymous way to report such shady tactics.
