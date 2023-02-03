ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump

A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
MANHATTAN, NY
techaiapp.com

Facebook Ex-Employee Says App Can Secretly Drain Your Smartphone’s Battery

Meta’s Facebook app may be doing more than just collecting people’s data for targeted ads. A former Facebook employee and data scientist mentioned that the Facebook app could secretly drain a person’s smartphone battery as part of its process of testing features. The former employee previously sued...
The Hollywood Reporter

Meta Won Approval to Buy a Virtual Reality App, But FTC Laid Groundwork to Halt Big Tech’s Next Deal

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block Facebook parent company Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within presented the court with a legal question that used to exist on the periphery of antitrust law and is now critical to the government’s efforts to rein in big tech: How to assess proposed deals by dominant firms in nascent markets. During the seven-day trial in December where the FTC challenged the deal because it allegedly put Meta in prime position to monopolize VR fitness apps, the company questioned how the acquisition of one app in a developing market could harm competition. U.S....
Android Headlines

New Facebook security flaw allowed hackers to disable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is generally considered one of the best ways to secure your account, but it’s not foolproof. In a recent incident, Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz discovered a security flaw in Meta’s new centralized system which could’ve allowed malicious hackers to switch off a Facebook user’s two-factor authentication by simply knowing their phone number.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Bitcoin-demanding cybercriminals use bug from 2021 to initiate global ransomware attack

Our fave read today was Connie’s piece with advice for startups that have the government as their target customer. In honor of Black history month, we want to share some good news for BIPOC founders, as more funding is becoming available: Dominic-Madori reports that Nex Cubed launched its HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Founders Fund, weighing in at $40 million. Meanwhile, Natasha M reports that Kapor Capital’s new crew is raising a $50 million opportunity fund earmarked for social impact ventures and founders of color. — Christine and Haje.
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried lawyers reach agreement on use of messaging apps

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have reached an agreement with federal prosecutors concerning his use of messaging apps. According to a Feb. 6 court document, both parties have agreed SBF “shall not use any encrypted or ephemeral call of messaging application, including but not limited to Signal.”. However, under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

Amazon’s Prime Bundles Targeted in FTC Antitrust Push (Report)

The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon that targets multiple business practices, including the bundling practices it uses with its Prime subscription services. The Wall Street Journal reported that the timing of any case “remains in flux,” and said the agency could decide not to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple and Google Called Upon to Oust TikTok From App Stores

A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee is pushing Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores because of national security concerns as the Chinese-owned company faces escalating prospects of a national ban amid bipartisan scrutiny of its data-sharing practices. In a letter addressed to the chief executives of Apple and Alphabet, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. says TikTok’s popularity “raises the obvious risk that the Chinese Communist Party could weaponize TikTok against the United States” by forcing parent company ByteDance to “surrender Americans’ sensitive data or manipulate the content Americans receive to advance China’s interests.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTik...
TechSpot

Apple's policies violate employee rights, US officials find

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: Evidence found by a US government body suggests that Apple's employee policies go against labor laws. The decision was made in response to complaints made by former workers who claimed Apple had infringed their rights.
cryptopotato.com

MetaMask Unveils New Privacy Features for Crypto Wallets

Leading crypto wallet MetaMask has unveiled a number of privacy features in response to increased criticism. On Feb. 2, industry-dominant crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users will see an “updated experience” for wallet creation and upgrades in their privacy and security settings. “We have updated the extension to...
TechSpot

OpenAI says "AI classifier" tool can detect AI-written text

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: After all the chitchat and the growing contempt for text written by generative AIs like ChatGPT, OpenAI is promoting a new ML algorithm designed to identify such textual output. The results, however, are still pretty bad.
TechSpot

LobbyLeaks is a new EU platform to combat shady lobbying

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Members of the European Parliament (MEP) are often targeted by undisclosed lobbying campaigns conceived to shield big tech corporations from competition and rule of law. Now, MEPs will have a new, anonymous way to report such shady tactics.
TechSpot

TechSpot

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy