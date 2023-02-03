Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion.

Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is “not severe.” Has not been ruled out from joining the team on the road, per ESPN.

Doncic, who turns 24 at the end of February, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday when he landed awkwardly. Before leaving the game, he scored 31 points and added eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

In 47 games this season, Doncic is averaging a career-high 33.4 points per game — good for second in the league — along with 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He was named a starter in the upcoming All-Star Game, which is his fourth All-Star selection in five seasons.

–Field Level Media

