Aaron Rodgers buzz: 'Becoming clear...trade feels more possible than ever'

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
The logistics of trading Aaron Rodgers might be difficult for the Green Bay Packers, but the possibility of a trade out of Green Bay continues to build steam as the four-time MVP contemplates his football future.

From ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday: “What’s becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever. Backup QB Jordan Love is ready to play after three seasons in the shadows, and the Packers are comfortable with his development.”

Fowler mentioned the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders as two possible destinations should the Packers decide to trade Rodgers, who turns 40 in December.

Fowler’s reporting aligns with reporting from other national reporters, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and even Rodgers’ own words. The Packers quarterback knows playing elsewhere is an option should he decide to return in 2023.

The situation is ripe for a transition: the Packers are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season under Rodgers, Love is entering his fourth season and is ready to play, and the cap hits get worse and worse for the Packers the longer Rodgers plays in Green Bay.

Trading Rodgers now would provide draft capital, future salary cap relief and a chance to build the roster and offense around Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick.

Fowler said conditional draft picks could be part of trade negotiation based on how much longer Rodgers plays, which would safeguard a team against sending multiple high picks to the Packers if Rodgers only plays one more season.

Of course, Rodgers doesn’t know yet if he wants to keep playing football or retire, and there have been no public indications from Rodgers or the team that a divorce is desired if retirement isn’t an option.

