capcity.news
State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
capcity.news
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022￼
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to non profit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or as part of a group. Nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
capcity.news
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
capcity.news
Pedestrian bridge over I-25 closes due to structural safety concerns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 at mile marker 13.32 due to structural safety concerns. Bridge engineers determined that the far-west column sustained critical damage due to many contributing factors, such as moisture and weather conditions. At this...
