CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO