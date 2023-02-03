ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
Pedestrian bridge over I-25 closes due to structural safety concerns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 at mile marker 13.32 due to structural safety concerns. Bridge engineers determined that the far-west column sustained critical damage due to many contributing factors, such as moisture and weather conditions. At this...
