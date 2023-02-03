Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
KOCO
OKC Astronomy Club hosting watch party to view green comet that hasn't been seen since Stone Age
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will be able to see a green comet in the sky that hasn't been seen since the Stone Age. At the beginning of this week, the comet approached its closest point on its path to Earth; however, you can still see it Friday night. Now that the snow and ice have cleared, it's the perfect time to get outside and view the green comet.
okcfox.com
What's Going On in the Metro This Week
The snow and ice are gone and that means it's time to get out and about and have a little fun. From ways to learn during Black History Month, to engineering activities that involve the whole family, here's a look at What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. If...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
KFOR
Church helps thousands as part of giveaway
An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
Oklahoma Daily
OU Institute for Quality Communities proposes revival of red phone booths around campus
A community engagement program created a proposal to bring new life and purpose to the red phone booths across campus. The Institute for Quality Communities, also known as the IQC, is a community engagement program in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture that collaborates with Oklahoma communities to address local issues through planning and design solutions.
KOCO
Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
okcfox.com
Eastside Pizza House restaurant asking for help identifying boombox thief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The owner of Eastside Pizza House took to Twitter in hopes of finding a man who stole the restaurant's custom-made boombox. Eastside Pizza House owner Jabee Williams told Fox 25 the boombox was stolen by the man in the security footage last week. Williams said he was hoping they could find the man without making the issue a public matter.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
okcfox.com
Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore
MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
okcfox.com
Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
OnlyInYourState
This Four Story Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Oklahoma has many unique dining experiences that are well-known and loved. From famous steakhouses to historic cafes, chances are you’ve experienced some great food if you’ve been to the Sooner State. Especially in Oklahoma City, where there are so many iconic restaurants to try. A newer addition to...
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
Comments / 0