Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

What's Going On in the Metro This Week

The snow and ice are gone and that means it's time to get out and about and have a little fun. From ways to learn during Black History Month, to engineering activities that involve the whole family, here's a look at What's Going On in the Metro and Beyond. If...
SHAWNEE, OK
Z94

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Church helps thousands as part of giveaway

An Oklahoma City church has helped thousands of Oklahomans. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety …. City plans to replace May Avenue bridge, citing safety concerns. Death row inmate’s advocates say new evidence will …. Death row inmate's advocates say new evidence will clear him. Gov....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU Institute for Quality Communities proposes revival of red phone booths around campus

A community engagement program created a proposal to bring new life and purpose to the red phone booths across campus. The Institute for Quality Communities, also known as the IQC, is a community engagement program in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture that collaborates with Oklahoma communities to address local issues through planning and design solutions.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Eastside Pizza House restaurant asking for help identifying boombox thief

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The owner of Eastside Pizza House took to Twitter in hopes of finding a man who stole the restaurant's custom-made boombox. Eastside Pizza House owner Jabee Williams told Fox 25 the boombox was stolen by the man in the security footage last week. Williams said he was hoping they could find the man without making the issue a public matter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore

MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
MOORE, OK
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

