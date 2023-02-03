Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
Cheektowaga officer hospitalized following car chase
Cheektowaga Police say they were helping another police agency with a vehicle pursuit when an officer deployed stop sticks at Union Road near the 33 to try to end the chase.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in
Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
Police investigating Batavia Walmart incident
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man allegedly entered the Batavia Walmart store and told an employee he had a gun then stole several Nintendo Switch consoles.
Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on Monroe Ave.
A 27-year-old man was shot on Monroe Avenue in the upper body. He was treated for life-altering injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
13 WHAM
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
iheart.com
Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs
Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
westsidenewsny.com
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
13 WHAM
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
1 year later, RPD still searching for missing Rochester man
Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers.
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
Rochester resident arrested for vehicle theft, fleeing from police
33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan has been arrested on multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office into an October 2022 incident.
Niagara man accused of rape, assault
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
Comments / 0