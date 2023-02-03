ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in

Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs

Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols

The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
VICTOR, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara man accused of rape, assault

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara man was arrested and charged with rape and assault, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. 36-year-old Richard Felvus is accused of physically and sexually assaulting two women in an incident that is said to have occurred on Thursday. Felvus is charged with first-degree rape, assault, criminal obstruction of […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distribution and ammunition possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea Thursday for 67-year-old Fernando Santiago. In June of 2022, the law enforcement investigating Santiago’s drug trafficking […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY

