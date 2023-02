The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5) escaped what would have been an embarrassing loss Saturday at South Carolina (8-15, 1-9) by narrowly defeating the Gamecocks, 65-63. After trailing by 13 at one point in the second half, the Hogs let the Gamecocks back in the game, particularly by allowing guard Meechie Johnson to score 17 points and hit five threes in the final 20 minutes.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO