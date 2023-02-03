ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
stpetecatalyst.com

Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home lists

February 4, 2023 - The waterfront Clearwater home of the late actress Kirstie Alley is listed for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million. The 7,815-square-foot estate at 1100 N. Oceola Ave., built in 1993, has nine bedrooms, with five bedrooms in the main house, and features two courtyards and a pool with a spa. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC is the listing agent.
CLEARWATER, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville unveils mermaid at City Hall

BROOKSVILLE — Artist Arielle Katarina was the center of attention on Jan. 30, as her mermaid statue was unveiled at Brooksville’s City Hall. The mermaid’s name is Sirena de la Fruta; in English, that’s “siren of the fruit.”. “I painted her maybe four to eight...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Longboat Observer

Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out

An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
SARASOTA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’

DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
DADE CITY, FL
cltampa.com

hernandosun.com

The Weeki Wachee mermaid historian who “never touched water”

Hernando County residents know Jan Knowles as a historian and tour guide, one who has led festive and informative tours, sometimes in costume and by carriage, showcasing the history and spectacle of the homes, businesses, landmarks, and the art of Brooksville. Yet, not everyone knows that Knowles herself is a shining part of local history. So, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, she has expressed a gracious willingness to share her story. “I was the only Weeki Wachee Mermaid that never touched water,” she declared.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Hyde Park Village | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Among the best places you will find in Tampa, to go shopping, you have at your fingertips, the Hyde Park Village shopping center. This complex has a nice outdoor structure, many shops to visit, restaurants with interesting cuisines, and fast food areas in case you want something simple. Featured Shopping...
TAMPA, FL

