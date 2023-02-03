This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside

Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home lists
February 4, 2023 - The waterfront Clearwater home of the late actress Kirstie Alley is listed for sale with an asking price of $5.995 million. The 7,815-square-foot estate at 1100 N. Oceola Ave., built in 1993, has nine bedrooms, with five bedrooms in the main house, and features two courtyards and a pool with a spa. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC is the listing agent.
Clearwater home once owned by Kirstie Alley, Lisa Marie Presley on the market for nearly $6M
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater home once owned by both the late Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley is on the market. It could be yours if you don't mind a more than $5.9 million price tag attached. The home, located at 1100 N Osceola Avenue in Clearwater, was built in 1993, according to the listing on Station Square Realty.
Thunderstruck Bonsai in Pinellas Park brings art of tiny trees to bar near you
Thunderstruck Bonsai in Pinellas Park brings zen art of tiny trees to a bar near you. Bonsai & Brews events blend botany and beer.
Trash company accidentally throws away Pasco couple’s outdoor furniture
Often, we hear people complain about what garbage collectors don’t pick up. But for Barry and Susie Cort, it’s what they did pick up—by mistake— that has them furious.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs looks to acquire Sponge Docks park through eminent domain
TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain. The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville unveils mermaid at City Hall
BROOKSVILLE — Artist Arielle Katarina was the center of attention on Jan. 30, as her mermaid statue was unveiled at Brooksville’s City Hall. The mermaid’s name is Sirena de la Fruta; in English, that’s “siren of the fruit.”. “I painted her maybe four to eight...
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
It's finally time for Tampa Bay to see Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Remember when Foster played Mar-a-Lago?
fox13news.com
Nomads gather in Dade City for first ‘Vanlife Gathering’
DADE CITY, Fla. - A Sarasota man who sold everything he owned has made a career out of the nomad ‘Van Life’ lifestyle and organized the first ‘Florida Vanlife Gathering’ to help others hit the road. In 2017, Josh Theberge officially traded his successful real estate...
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
hernandosun.com
The Weeki Wachee mermaid historian who “never touched water”
Hernando County residents know Jan Knowles as a historian and tour guide, one who has led festive and informative tours, sometimes in costume and by carriage, showcasing the history and spectacle of the homes, businesses, landmarks, and the art of Brooksville. Yet, not everyone knows that Knowles herself is a shining part of local history. So, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Weeki Wachee Springs, she has expressed a gracious willingness to share her story. “I was the only Weeki Wachee Mermaid that never touched water,” she declared.
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
tourcounsel.com
Hyde Park Village | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
Among the best places you will find in Tampa, to go shopping, you have at your fingertips, the Hyde Park Village shopping center. This complex has a nice outdoor structure, many shops to visit, restaurants with interesting cuisines, and fast food areas in case you want something simple. Featured Shopping...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
