Travis County constable revises comments about people "fighting over" food outside Austin HEB
Travis County’s Precinct 4 Constable is revising his post from last week’s ice storm in Austin. The original post from George Morales suggested about 250 people were “fighting over” so-called “free food” outside an HEB
Resident treated for smoke inhalation after fire in apartment
SAN ANTONIO — A resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a large fire burned through an apartment home on the west side. When first responders arrived to the scene on French Place just after 3 a.m., they say a small apartment was fully engulfed in flames behind the main home.
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KTSA
Family in Travis County treated with hyperbaric chamber in San Antonio hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A generator is taking the blame for carbon monoxide poisoning suffered by a family in Travis County on Thursday. The family, including two children, got sick and were airlifted to University Health. According to News Channel 4 San Antonio, University Health is one of...
KXAN
One transported with life-threatening injuries post-flash fire
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said one person is being treated with critical, life-threatening injuries after a flash fire in north Austin Sunday morning. AFD responded to the flash fire in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive Sunday. Officials tweeted the fire emerged after a person poured out gasoline to burn a tree stump.
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
CPS Energy helping Austin with recovery efforts after winter storm
SAN ANTONIO — Utility leaders are now saying some customers in the Austin area may not have power restored until Sunday. The large scale damage to power lines and trees is being compared to a hurricane. Nine overhead line crews from CPS Energy in San Antonio have been sent...
Austin residents outraged that power outages could last through Sunday
Many blame city leadership while praising line crews.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
fox7austin.com
93-year-old Austin woman unable to use oxygen machine due to power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - Friday, February 3 marks day three of major power outages across the Austin area. Not having power is hard on everyone, but for those with medical equipment, it's another source of worry. Mercy Lara has been without power since Wednesday. Bundling up in layers has been her...
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
Andre McDonald to serve maximum time in prison of 20 years
SAN ANTONIO — The judge gave Andre McDonald the maximum time in prison of 20 years. He will be eligible for parole in 10 years. The sentencing phase begins Monday in the Andre McDonald trial. McDonald is the Air Force Major was convicted of manslaughter Friday in connection to...
fox7austin.com
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
San Antonio faces potential heavy rainfall, severe storms this week
A cold front may bring more bad weather for San Antonio.
92-year-old woman dies after South Austin house fire Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A 92-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in South Austin on Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department said it responded to the fire on Parkdale Place around 11 a.m., with one victim rescued from the home. She was taken...
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
San Antonio's Western Heritage Cattle Drive brings sights and sounds from the past
SAN ANTONIO — Livestock events for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Saturday Morning with the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. Mounted deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were in attendance as well as Texas A&M Parson's Mounted Cavalry and the Texas Heritage Riders.
