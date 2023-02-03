ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
Plumas County News

Sierra County’s Poetry Out Loud finalists named

The fifth annual Poetry Out Loud County finals for Sierra County were held on Friday, Feb. 3, in the student lounge of Downieville High School, with three student participants, and over 20 people in attendance. Poetry Out Loud, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, began in 2005 on a national and statewide basis. In California, it is administered by the California Arts Council, and in Sierra County by the Sierra Arts Council.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Woman who pleaded guilty to murder seeks sentencing change

Joanna McElrath, a former Miss Lassen County who pleaded guilty to the premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of her husband, off-duty Susanville Police Office Robert McElrath, on Jan. 1, 2011, has filed a resentencing petition in Lassen County Superior Court. On Jan. 17, 2023, visiting Lassen County Judge Candace Beason held a prima facie hearing regarding her resentencing and then scheduled both a status hearing and an order to show cause hearing in Lassen County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. May 4, 2023.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash leaves driver with major injuries in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A rollover crash in Shasta County left the driver with major injuries. The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in Shingletown, on Highway 44 near Squaw Springs Road. Officers said a pickup rolled over and ended 15 feet off the road The man driving was...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting this Monday, Feb. 6

An Indian Valley chamber of commerce meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. in the Gem and Mineral room of the Indian Valley museum. If you cannot attend in person, there will be a Zoom meeting available. The Chamber of commerce is more than just a group...
GREENVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Victim identified in fatal Oroville shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 3 4:25 PM:. Officials have confirmed the victim in the Thursday night Oroville shooting is 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville. Butte County officials have confirmed that after actively investigating all night, the investigation continues. No known arrests have been made yet. This continues to...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify man killed in shooting near Town Market

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near South Oroville Thursday night. Deputies say 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville was shot in the 4800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened around...
OROVILLE, CA
Courthouse News Service

Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area

CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Come for the fun this Saturday at the Portola Methodist Church

Are mid-winter blues crowding your space and squelching your fun? Do you hunger for some time with others—laughing, eating treats, and just having a bit of silliness??. If the answer is “Yes”, then come to Portola United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m., and join in a time of “Songs, Sweets and Silliness.” The church is located at 396 Second Ave. in Portola. Everyone is welcome to join in!
PORTOLA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Unnamed female driver in the hospital after crash offroad into a tree

CHICO, Calif. - CHP confirms a 25-year-old woman sustained major injuries resulting from a crash off Highway 99 and into a tree. CHP says the unnamed female driver was driving southbound in the #2 lane on Highway 99 when she turned off to the right and off the roadway, where she collided with a tree just south of Highway 32.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Elks Hoop Shoot competition progresses to the next level

The Elks Hoop Shot contest continued in Modesto over the weekend with the semifinal competition for California and Hawaii. The winners go on to compete in Las Vegas for the Western competition. Clio resident Axl Berg placed second in the 8- to 9-year-old class. The youth will serve as an alternate should the first-place youth be unable to compete.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality

Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Flume Street Fair highlights local art, music, and vendors in Chico

Chico — The Flume Street Fair hit the streets of Chico once again highlighting unique talent among the cities various businesses and products Saturday afternoon. Running from 12-5 p.m. every Saturday, folks are allowed to browse the small fair which includes vendors who specialize in different crafts such as t-shirts, earrings, lotions, and decorations that are for sale, at times even including seasonal items for Halloween. Accompanying the vendors is live music to add a little atmosphere while in attendance which does not require a fee as all are welcome to check out the event.
CHICO, CA

