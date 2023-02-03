Why TCU star cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was not invited to the Senior Bowl

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson had a dream season in 2022, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl for draft prospects to cap a legendary career

He was a three-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree, earning the distinction in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and is considered possibly second day NFL Draft prospect as a second or third-round selection.

But Tomlinson, who played in the East-West Shrine Bowl for draft prospects on Thursday night in Las Vegas, was conspicuously absent from the record-number of TCU players invited to the Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday in Mobile, Ala.

The list includes quarterback Max Duggan, receiver Derius Davis, offensive lineman Steve Avila, linebacker Dee Winters and defensive end Dylan Horton.

So why was Tomlinson not invited to the Senior Bowl?

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, Tomlinson, who was listed by TCU at 5-foot-9 but closer to 5-7, didn’t fit their size profile for what they or the NFL want at cornerback.

At 5-foot-7, he’s simply considered too short, per Nagy.

”That’s part of it, for sure,” Nagy said. “I I mean, he’s 5-7. Our goal is to get all our players drafted. You go back and look at historically at 5-7 corners getting drafted. There’s not that many. Not saying he can’t. He’s a really good football player.

“It was close. We love how he plays. Fiesty player.”

That fiestiness to go along with superb athleticism and ball skills are why Tomlinson was able to star TCU despite his height.

No has another chip on his shoulder to use as motivation to prove doubters wrong as prepares for the NFL Draft.