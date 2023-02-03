How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Scorching Cavs overwhelm Wizards, 114-91, for first successful road trip of season
WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12 in the Eastern Conference.
Which team has LeBron James scored the most points against in his career?
LeBron James is 36 points away from becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. James has played more than 1,400 career games and is averaging 27.2 points. He’s had his fair share of big games against all 30 teams in the league. He’s scored 25 points per game against all but two teams in the league in the Pistons (24.1) and Clippers (24.6).
Darius Garland becomes fastest Cavs player to reach 500 career 3-pointers: Behind the Numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland became the 10th player in Cavs history to reach 500 career 3-point field goals made when he drained his third triple of the night in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 122-103 win against the Pacers. Garland, in just his fourth season, finished the...
Who is the Best Cavs fan in The Land? ‘Let ‘em Know’ by entering our search for the Cavalier’s super fan
CLEVELAND, Ohio – 2023 is the year of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season’s team has lived up to expectations. As of Sunday, Feb. 5, the Cavs were 33-22, solidly in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, just a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets. Fans...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
With Cavs’ trade deadline options unappealing, what about Isaac Okoro as the permanent fifth starter?
INDIANPOLIS -- The NBA trade deadline is still days away, but the first major domino toppled over Sunday afternoon, as the Brooklyn Nets traded mercurial All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, choosing a package of help-now pieces and future draft picks over anything the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers were willing to offer.
Cavs at Wizards: Live updates as Cleveland looks for third straight win
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cavs travel to the nation’s capital and take on the Washington Wizards in the second night of a back-to-back tonight. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland has turned the page to February after a tough January in which they went .500 and All-Star Donovan Mitchell was in and out of the lineup, battling a groin injury.
Cavs at Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a two-day layoff, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. EST. This is the third time these two squads have faced off, with the season series tied at 1-1. Here’s what to know about...
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
