How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12 in the Eastern Conference.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO