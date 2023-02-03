ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
