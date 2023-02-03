Mother of Akron police shooting victim Jayland Walker invited to State of the Union by U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes

Crunch time: Abortion-rights backers and other pending ballot campaigns face an important decision, now that a Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution has stalled for at least one more election. Andrew Tobias and Laura Hancock take an in-depth look at the constitutional amendment process, the prospects that Republicans may still be able to raise the voter-approval threshold to 60% and whether any campaigns are going to try to qualify for the November ballot.

