BT's live reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request: 'I am here for the Nets dysfunction!'

Tiki and Tierney were two minutes from signing off for the weekend when news broke that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Nets.

BT had never been happier to touch on a last-minute piece of breaking news.

“This is awesome. Let's go,” BT said. “I am here for the Nets dysfunction. I love it!

“They thought they were going to buy themselves a championship. Not happening.”

There wasn’t much time to react before the show wrapped up, but BT had to take some time to bask in the turmoil in Brooklyn that has seemingly been continuous since Irving and Kevin Durant signed on in 2019.

“I love the dysfunction in Brooklyn. And Jacque Vaughn has done a really good job…but just like that,” BT said, before pondering what could be next for Irving.

“Let's see, the trade deadline is what? Just a couple of days away.

Let's see, Kyrie was incredibly complimentary the other day about LeBron James. He's going to be a Laker.”

