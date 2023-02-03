Lourdes Leon Gets Fashionably Late & Turned Away at Marc Jacobs Fashion Show in Denim Dress & Knee-High Boots

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon arrived at the Marc Jacobs fashion show all decked out in a denim outfit last night. While she was denied entry due to tardiness, she surely made a fashionable statement at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, where the event took place.

The model draped her shoulders in a patchwork denim trench coat created with a myriad of denim hues. She went for a monochromatic moment by coupling it with a structured denim corset and a high-waisted maxi skirt with a fitted waist and a daring front slit.

Her accessories included a matching tonal-blue distressed, upcycled denim messenger bag that she wore on her arm. The 26-year-old’s midnight black hair was styled straight with curtain bangs that accentuated her face. In the glam department, she went natural with glossy lips at the center.

When it came to footwear, she slipped into Isa Boulder’s off-white expandable boots to offer up some contrast. The knit style featured lace detailing throughout, a 2.5-inch block heel and and almond toe.

Leon has had an affinity for fashion since she started working with her award-winning mother on the launch of their Macy’s Material Girl brand, featuring beauty products and clothing. In 2018, she made her New York Fashion Week runway debut with Gypsy Sport and continued her style takeover with appearances at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, starring in a Marc Jacobs campaign, covering Vogue, and working with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty on the runway and in campaigns.

