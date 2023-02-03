Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Texas basketball vs. Kansas: TV/stream, game time
The next test up for No. 10 Texas basketball and interim head coach Rodney Terry comes on Feb. 6 on the road at Allen Fieldhouse against the No. 8 ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Texas will battle a Kansas team that is trying to prevent falling into a further slump of late.
Three takeaways from Kansas State Wildcats’ narrow home loss against Texas Longhorns
Instant reaction from Kansas State’s basketball loss against Texas
College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Texas Longhorns take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Kansas State. The college basketball season has been entertaining and notably unpredictable. The churn and balance at the top of the Big...
Kansas State football unveils new indoor practice facility
Kansas State football formally opened the Shamrock Practice Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers university president Richard Linton, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and athletic director Gene Taylor on February 4, 2023.
Daily Delivery: Jacob Pullen's jersey will hang in the rafters and here's a way to get it done
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
1350kman.com
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
Now That’s Rural: Lucas Boss, Performance Sports
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Well, maybe there wasn’t an ad that said exactly that, but when a former school building and gymnasium came for sale in his area, one young man saw the opportunity to create a sports training facility that would serve young people across the region.
lawrencekstimes.com
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
kcur.org
Two months after the Keystone's biggest oil spill, residents of a Kansas county wonder what's next
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kansas — It’s been almost two months since the Keystone pipeline erupted on a December night and crude oil rained down upon several acres of native prairie and cropland, and coated more than three miles of Mill Creek in a toxic sheen. Canadian company TC Energy...
WIBW
Oakland couple released from hospital following alleged attempted murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for an Oakland couple that was released from the hospital following an alleged attempted murder after their house was set on fire. Suzzy Murillo, a niece of the couple injured in an Oakland arson, tells 13 NEWS on Sunday, Feb. 5,...
1350kman.com
City to unveil new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility
A public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday as the City of Manhattan unveils its new $22.5 million Joint Maintenance Facility at U.S. 24 and Levee Drive. City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Mark Hatesohl and representatives from BBN Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Public Works Director Rob Ott...
NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
b1047.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Kansas Trail In A Nature Preserve That The Entire Family Will Love
Shorter trails can sometimes be a little underwhelming, but we’ve got the perfect family-friendly hike in Kansas that manages to combine entertainment and natural beauty into a short hike that the whole family can enjoy! The Iliff Commons area of Topeka is absolutely stunning, with tons of wildlife amongst a beautiful natural preserve. You can also find a few interesting things around the property, including a replica of an original log cabin that Topeka’s first settlers lived in. Check it out:
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
Comments / 0