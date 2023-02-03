ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Daily Delivery: Jacob Pullen's jersey will hang in the rafters and here's a way to get it done

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism

While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
MANHATTAN, KS
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS

Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Lucas Boss, Performance Sports

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Well, maybe there wasn’t an ad that said exactly that, but when a former school building and gymnasium came for sale in his area, one young man saw the opportunity to create a sports training facility that would serve young people across the region.
READING, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia

Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

City to unveil new $22.5 million joint maintenance facility

A public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday as the City of Manhattan unveils its new $22.5 million Joint Maintenance Facility at U.S. 24 and Levee Drive. City Manager Ron Fehr, Mayor Mark Hatesohl and representatives from BBN Architects, McCown Gordon Construction and Public Works Director Rob Ott...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
b1047.com

One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital

A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
MANHATTAN, KS
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Kansas Trail In A Nature Preserve That The Entire Family Will Love

Shorter trails can sometimes be a little underwhelming, but we’ve got the perfect family-friendly hike in Kansas that manages to combine entertainment and natural beauty into a short hike that the whole family can enjoy! The Iliff Commons area of Topeka is absolutely stunning, with tons of wildlife amongst a beautiful natural preserve. You can also find a few interesting things around the property, including a replica of an original log cabin that Topeka’s first settlers lived in. Check it out:
TOPEKA, KS

