Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
The story behind the infamous photograph of Nick Kuesis and gangster James MorelliCristoval VictorialChicago, IL
Related
Grab a heart-shaped chocolate cake from Portillo's for your Valentine's Day
Pre-order your heart-shaped cake now and pick it up between February 10th and 14th. (CHICAGO) What better way to say "I love you" on Valentine's Day than with a scrumptious, heart-shaped chocolate cake? Portillo's it's offering its iconic chocolate cake in a heart shape for a special Valentine's treat.
positivelynaperville.com
VFW Friday Fish Fry is set to begin again Feb. 24
Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is pleased to announce that it will resume hosting its annual “All You Can Eat” Friday night Fish Fry dinners beginning on Feb. 24, 2023, from 4:30PM to 7:30PM. These dinners will continue through Lent and are open to the public. As in...
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
J’s Breakfast Club hosts “First Look” event at new location
ED ZEKE HENRY, Comedy show promoter; Joslyn Kelly and Damon Hewitt of JAQ Architecture. (Photo credit: C WHITT PR) After weeks of anticipation, scores of J’s Breakfast Club customers and supporters were able to get their first glimpse of the newly constructed J’s Breakfast Club. The invitation-only occasion took place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2601 Broadway in Gary.
What is a Chicago Style Hot Dog?
A Chicago Style Hot Dog, a Windy City classic, is an all-beef frankfurter piled onto a poppy seed bun and dressed in yellow mustard, bright green sweet pickle relish, chopped white onions, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, spiced sport peppers, and a sprinkling of celery salt. Often called “dragged through the garden” for the many toppings that make it a meal, it’s one of the most beloved foods in the city and is now a favorite across the country.
wgnradio.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s
Rick Malnati joins Steve Dale to talk about a Chicago staple: deep-dish pizza. Rick and Steve share some history on the origins of deep-dish pizza and Steve even enjoys his own heart-shaped pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s in celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9th.
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try
My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Cabana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our paws Pet of the Week, Cabana. Cabana is a sweet, friendly 1-year-old Terrier mix who just wants someone to love! She's very versatile. She will happily accompany you on your morning run and then chill on the couch with you afterward. Cabana has been great in training classes – she's a huge fan of treats when she learns a new trick. With lots of attention, and treats, she can be your perfect pet companion.Cabana is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.North Shore New Friend Adoption EventJoin PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event next Saturday, February 11th from noon to 3pm! The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Aurora crowns first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - Two teens in Aurora are marking a first for the city. Peter Eta and Charitee Cocroft have been crowned as the first-ever Mr. and Miss Black Aurora. The event was hosted by the city's African American Heritage Advisory Board. Eight students competed in three categories: fashion, talent...
New Kids on the Block to host first-ever ‘Blockhead’ fan convention in Chicago
CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area. NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion. Fans of […]
Butter Isn’t a Carb, Here’s The BEST Chicken Sandwich in Illinois. OMG!
Ever look at a picture of something delicious and think, I'm dropping everything and EATING THIS?!?! I've found the BEST chicken sandwich in Illinois and OMG! MSN. Remember the "Chicken Sandwich Battle Summer?" Massive lines at Popeyes, KFC was pounding their chest about theirs, basically and spot with a chicken sandwich was saying "we are the best."
maloriesadventures.com
Haunted Places In Chicago Every Paranormal Lover Should Visit
Chicago is a magical city. It’s full of life, amazing foods, fun activities, and interesting people. However, did you know that even paranormal lovers have something to see in Chicago? There are plenty of haunted places in Chicago that no paranormal lover should miss out on. Most of these...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL
Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
R&B singer-songwriter Liv Warfield to give solo performance at Cabaret Zazou
Critically-acclaimed singer and Peoria native Liv Warfield will be performing for one night only, tomorrow at Cabaret Zazou inside the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop. Liv joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the special performance.
Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed
CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
It's one thing to be renowned but this dance company is now internationally renowned.
A Chicago dance company became the first company from the United States to be invited to the Latin American Dance World Cup. They ended up walking away with two major awards. Tim McGill visited the Intrigue Dance on Good Day Chicago.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1