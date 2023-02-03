ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

KWQC

Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport Community School Students’ Art On Display At NorthPark Mall

The Davenport Community School District Secondary Schools Student Art Exhibition will be held at the NorthPark Mall through February 13. Artwork will be featured from Davenport Central, Davenport Mid City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Smart Intermediate, Sudlow Intermediate, The Creative Arts Academy, Walcott Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, and Wood Intermediate. Come...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire

A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport

Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
MOLINE, IL
B100

PHOTOS: Muscatine’s First Craft Distillery Is Open For Business

It's been a long and exciting journey for the two Muscatine families behind the town's first craft distillery, Knee-High Distilling Co. In August of 2022, we broke the news that the Spratts and the Burkampers started the only business of its kind in the Pearl City. The only thing that needed to be done was to create their hand-crafted spirits.
MUSCATINE, IA
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Iowa Set To Play Northwestern At This Historic Baseball Field

This upcoming college football season, you'll have a chance to watch the Iowa Hawkeye football team take on a conference rival at a historical ballpark. Instead of playing between goalposts, you'll see the Iowa Hawkeyes play between two foul poles at the home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field. For...
IOWA CITY, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet ALL Of The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!

Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. QCAWC is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion...
MILAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified

UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
MOLINE, IL
B100

Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday

Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries

An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
MOLINE, IL
