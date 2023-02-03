Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island-Milan School District opens new $10.8 million addition at high school
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its new $10.8 million addition that began in August 2021. According to the district’s website, the project includes a major entrance renovation and addition that will have new security features and will house the main, athletic, and nurse’s office in the same location. A new streamlined drop-off area and more staff parking will improve congestion in the parking lot. A new cafeteria and learning spaces were also a part of the project.
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Davenport Community School Students’ Art On Display At NorthPark Mall
The Davenport Community School District Secondary Schools Student Art Exhibition will be held at the NorthPark Mall through February 13. Artwork will be featured from Davenport Central, Davenport Mid City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Smart Intermediate, Sudlow Intermediate, The Creative Arts Academy, Walcott Intermediate, Williams Intermediate, and Wood Intermediate. Come...
KWQC
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
New youth outreach center opens in Rock Island; aims to empower at-risk youth
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Born and raised in the Quad Cities, three friends are trying to help at-risk youth stay on the right track in life by opening up a new outreach center. The outreach center in Rock Island is run by Positive Brothers United (PBU). The non-profit was created in 1998 and the center's grand opening was held Feb. 3.
The Quad Cities Chamber Wants To Hear Your QC ‘Boomeranger’ Stories
The Quad Cities Chamber has a task for certain Quad Citians. The Chamber wants to hear from QC 'Boomerangers'. It's what you probably think it is: someone who grew up in the QC, but moved away for an extended amount of time, then later returned to the QC and now lives here. They 'boomeranged' back here.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
KWQC
Crews fight structure fire on 11th Street in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews fought a structure fire in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline Sunday evening. Moline firefighters responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. According to the Moline Fire Department, the initial fire started in an unattached garage, and upon arrival found the structure engulfed in fire. Adjacent residences were also impacted by the heat from the fire, and it took fire personnel 30 minutes to put out the fire, officials said.
PHOTOS: Muscatine’s First Craft Distillery Is Open For Business
It's been a long and exciting journey for the two Muscatine families behind the town's first craft distillery, Knee-High Distilling Co. In August of 2022, we broke the news that the Spratts and the Burkampers started the only business of its kind in the Pearl City. The only thing that needed to be done was to create their hand-crafted spirits.
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Iowa Set To Play Northwestern At This Historic Baseball Field
This upcoming college football season, you'll have a chance to watch the Iowa Hawkeye football team take on a conference rival at a historical ballpark. Instead of playing between goalposts, you'll see the Iowa Hawkeyes play between two foul poles at the home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field. For...
‘The community has really embraced this place’. Galesburg bagel shop seeks assistance to grow
Four days a week, way before sunrise, Keith Anderson is busy rolling dough for bagels that often sell out in a matter of hours at Black Market Bagels. “The community has really embraced this place — I’ve been overwhelmed by that,” Anderson said. “The people in Galesburg really do support local, and that’s been really great.
Meet ALL Of The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week!
Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. QCAWC is doing a “Looking for Love” Adoption promotion...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Moline crash Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a crash in Moline Saturday night has been identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Isaiah Petersen. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was found to be multiple traumatic injuries. The investigation is ongoing with the...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
Winter Jam Free Concert Series Features Soul Storm On Saturday
Who doesn't love free concerts? There will be another one this Saturday night. The Rust Belt in East Moline has been hosting their Yabba Dabba's House of Glass Winter Jam Free Concert Series for the last several Saturdays. This Saturday, February 11th, Davenport-based Soul Storm will be taking the stage.
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
