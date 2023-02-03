ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer

“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Muldoon’s Mini Market in New Bedford robbed at knife-point

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Monday that a store was robbed at knife-point over the weekend. The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Muldoon’s Mini Market on Phillips Road. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that a person entered the store...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.  Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.  Anyone with information on the […]
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry man arrested on weapons charges

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
COVENTRY, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Police Union: “New Bedford Police Department once again operates at decreased staffing level”

“Yesterday, February 3rd, the New Bedford Police Department once again operated at a decreased staffing level per order of the Chief of Police. Information regarding updated written policies and procedures or updated, documented plans of action to address current staffing concerns and call response may be directed to the New Bedford Police Department Office of the Chief of Police at 508-991-6300.
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. According to Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort, a man was found at a home on Chandler Ave., suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers did find a shell casing located at the scene. The victim, who is not being […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar

9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

