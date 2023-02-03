Read full article on original website
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan Retires, Leaves Behind a Rich Legacy of Dedication to Rural Community Colleges
February 3, 2023 (Lamar, Colo.) — After an illustrious 40-year community college career, including 13-and-a-half years as a college president, Lamar Community College (LCC) President Dr. Linda Lujan is retiring in February 2023. While the transition is bittersweet for Lujan, she feels confident passing the baton now because she...
New San Luis Valley DA spars with attorney general on oversight
New San Luis Valley District Attorney Anne Kelly wants the state’s attorney general to back off of an agreement to appoint an independent monitor to oversee her office.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
theprowersjournal.com
Arkansas River Report for January 2023 from Watershed Collaborative
Arkansas Basin Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) site readings for snow-water equivalent range from 36% of median at the Apishipa site near the Spanish Peaks to 127% at St. Elmo in western Chaffee County. The Brumley SNOTEL site, near Independence Pass, reports 91% of median, while Fremont Pass reports 94%. Glen Cove, north of Pikes Peak, is at 108%. Buckskin Joe in South Park reads 62%. In the Sangre de Cristo Range, Hayden Pass reads 49% of median.
cpr.org
Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station
Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado
Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town
According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
Help deputies search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who may be disoriented. 83-year-old Richard Kelly has been missing from his home on the north side of Pueblo since Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4. He was last seen wearing jeans […]
CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer
COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
theprowersjournal.com
To the Editor: Doug Harbour’s Letter of Appreciation
I want to thank the citizens of Prowers County and the folks up and down the front range for the most rewarding adventure called the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute journey! For the last eleven years we have upheld a commitment to thank our 1st Responders and military for their unselfish service to our country and community. Each of these heroes have made a personal sacrifice and accepted the risk of the unknown.
KKTV
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
Fremont County residents warned of phone scam
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
Former Lake County coroner sentenced to 180 days in jail in child cremation case
Shannon Kent, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Leadville to 180 days in jail on each of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful acts involving cremation. He will serve both 180-day sentences concurrently as ordered by the court. Kent plead guilty to the two charges on Dec. 12, 2022. The sentencing stems...
Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft
(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
Deceased person found inside Pueblo house fire
A deceased person was found as firefighters were battling a house fire in Pueblo Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced.
Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years. Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020. According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
Monte Vista Journal
Man’s body found in yard of Clay Street home
MONTE VISTA — A man’s body was found Thursday morning, Feb. 2, in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street. The Monte Vista Police Department has labeled it a “suspicious death.”. Around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, MVPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of...
