Lamar, CO

Retro 102.5

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Historic Royal Gorge Mansion

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. Forty-five minutes from Colorado Springs is a historic attraction known as the Royal Gorge Mansion. The property is listed...
COLORADO STATE
theprowersjournal.com

Arkansas River Report for January 2023 from Watershed Collaborative

Arkansas Basin Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) site readings for snow-water equivalent range from 36% of median at the Apishipa site near the Spanish Peaks to 127% at St. Elmo in western Chaffee County. The Brumley SNOTEL site, near Independence Pass, reports 91% of median, while Fremont Pass reports 94%. Glen Cove, north of Pikes Peak, is at 108%. Buckskin Joe in South Park reads 62%. In the Sangre de Cristo Range, Hayden Pass reads 49% of median.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Pueblo could get a new contemporary train station

Plans for a new train station next to the historic Union Depot in Pueblo are moving ahead. The project is aimed at two proposed services, Front Range Rail that would run from Fort Collins to Pueblo and an expansion of Amtrak’s long-distance Southwest Chief line that would possibly connect La Junta to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado

Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help deputies search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who may be disoriented. 83-year-old Richard Kelly has been missing from his home on the north side of Pueblo since Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4. He was last seen wearing jeans […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer

COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
theprowersjournal.com

To the Editor: Doug Harbour’s Letter of Appreciation

I want to thank the citizens of Prowers County and the folks up and down the front range for the most rewarding adventure called the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute journey! For the last eleven years we have upheld a commitment to thank our 1st Responders and military for their unselfish service to our country and community. Each of these heroes have made a personal sacrifice and accepted the risk of the unknown.
PROWERS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County residents warned of phone scam

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a possible phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office was recently notified that citizens are receiving phone calls claiming they have warrants and must pay a specific amount of money to get it "taken care of." The FCSO wants people The post Fremont County residents warned of phone scam appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft

(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
AVONDALE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years.  Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020.  According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Man’s body found in yard of Clay Street home

MONTE VISTA — A man’s body was found Thursday morning, Feb. 2, in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street. The Monte Vista Police Department has labeled it a “suspicious death.”. Around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, MVPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of...
MONTE VISTA, CO

