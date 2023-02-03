ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
Outsider.com

Deadliest Shark Attack Beaches in America Revealed

A recent study analyzing surf fatalities, shark attacks, and hurricanes revealed the deadliest beaches in the United States. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, a whopping seven of them are in Florida. Who doesn’t love a beach vacation? The hot sun, the cool, rolling waves, the soft sand...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

A travel website listed the 10 'deadliest' US beaches. 7 of them are in Florida, here's where

If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of...
102.5 The Bone

Coast Guard probing deaths, injuries of Americans on vessels in Antarctic waters

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies,” Capt. Gretchen Bailey, the Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside the NTSB and our international partners to investigate these incidents and make meaningful safety improvements for worldwide passenger vessel operations, especially in unique high-risk environments like the Antarctic." In one incident, two U.S. citizens died when an inflatable boat from the Portuguese-flagged passenger vessel, World Explorer, capsized with six passengers aboard near Elephant Island, Antarctica, the USCG said.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Teen Finally Admits to Killing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey

A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said when asked if he would like to make a statement to the court, according to...
Click10.com

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

TAIPEI – The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had...
NBC News

Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
