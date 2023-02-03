Read full article on original website
Related
Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
WSVN-TV
2 more migrant vessels land in Florida Keys amid crisis; with another landing in Fort Lauderdale beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the shores of the Florida Keys in the past week. On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed near Marathon. This event is the latest...
Florida to pay around $35,000 for each migrant DeSantis sent to Martha’s Vineyard
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, was praised by many in his party; it is now going to cost the Republican state millions in legal fees.
Coast Guard intercepts 309 Haitian migrants in 'less than seaworthy' vessel off Florida's coast
The Coast Guard returned 309 Haitian migrants to their home country after intercepting their boat in waters off Florida's coast. The group was a mixture of men, women and children.
American TikToker dies after stumbling off 70ft coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting videos
Indiana man Edgar Garay's submerged body was located on Monday by Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau divers after he fell off the cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo the previous day.
Desperate for answers: Families in Miami and Cuba mourn relatives missing at sea
The United Nations’ Missing Migrants Project estimates that 305 Cubans and 380 Haitians have disappeared or died in the Caribbean region since 2014, when the agency began to track them.
Deadliest Shark Attack Beaches in America Revealed
A recent study analyzing surf fatalities, shark attacks, and hurricanes revealed the deadliest beaches in the United States. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, a whopping seven of them are in Florida. Who doesn’t love a beach vacation? The hot sun, the cool, rolling waves, the soft sand...
A travel website listed the 10 'deadliest' US beaches. 7 of them are in Florida, here's where
If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of...
US Coast Guard seizes $33 million of hashish and meth in Gulf of Oman
A U.S. Coast Guard cutter seized $33 million worth of hashish and methamphetamine from a fishing vessel that was smuggling the drugs in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday.
Coast Guard probing deaths, injuries of Americans on vessels in Antarctic waters
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said it's investigating several deaths and injuries of U.S. citizens that took place on passenger vessels recently traveling in Antarctic waters. The Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies from around the world are deploying teams to Ushuaia, Argentina to investigate four instances that took place between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1, 2022, the agency said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies,” Capt. Gretchen Bailey, the Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to work alongside the NTSB and our international partners to investigate these incidents and make meaningful safety improvements for worldwide passenger vessel operations, especially in unique high-risk environments like the Antarctic." In one incident, two U.S. citizens died when an inflatable boat from the Portuguese-flagged passenger vessel, World Explorer, capsized with six passengers aboard near Elephant Island, Antarctica, the USCG said.
Florida Teen Finally Admits to Killing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey
A Florida teenager has pleaded guilty to the brutal stabbing murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, according to reports.Aiden Fucci, 16, entered the plea ahead of jury selection for his first-degree murder trial in St. Johns County on Monday, CBS 47 reports.Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the alleged killing, stabbed Bailey 114 times before dumping her body in a wooded area near her home in St. Johns on Mother’s Day in 2021.“I just want to apologize to the Bailey family,” Fucci said when asked if he would like to make a statement to the court, according to...
Mexico finds over 50 unaccompanied kids from Guatemala in migrant truck
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a crowded truck transporting nearly 70 migrants from Guatemala, mostly unaccompanied children, the country’s National Institute of Migration (INM) said in a statement.
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
Click10.com
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
TAIPEI – The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had...
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea
The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
Indiana man falls to death off coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while filming TikTok video
A 27-year-old Indiana man died in Puerto Rico over the weekend after he fell 70 feet off a coastal cliff while trying to film a video for social media outlet TikTok.
Worries abound that Mexico’s Maya Train will destroy jungle
CALAKMUL BIOSPHERE RESERVE, Mexico (AP) — Miguel Ángel Díaz walks slowly so his footfall on dry leaves doesn’t drive away what he’s trying to find in this dense forest of seeded breadnut and sapodilla trees. Coming to a small wetland, a sign warns: Beware of the crocodile.
Comments / 0