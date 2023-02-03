ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEPR

Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to drug decriminalization measure

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law – legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction...
OREGON STATE
KEPR

Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO

