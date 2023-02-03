Read full article on original website
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to drug decriminalization measure
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law – legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction...
Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
Electric ferry could be in service in Washington within 2 years
WASHINGTON STATE — It may take more than a decade for Washington state to faze out new gas-powered cars, but another form of transportation may be much closer to ditching diesel. The state could soon see the first electric ferry on the 5-minute run from Guemes Island to Anacortes.
2 men rescued, crews searching for 3rd man after crabbing boat sinks near Willapa Bay
Two men were rescued and a third man is still missing after their crabbing boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the two men from their life raft by helicopter after the MV Ethel May, a 46-foot crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The two men told rescue crews that a third crewmember was missing.
