ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Moreau Lake State Park open for ice activities

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mni4W_0kbj68NR00

MOREAU, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The cold snap takes it. With single-digit temperatures setting in across Thursday night and into Friday, Moreau Lake State Park has declared open season for ice-based recreation.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Park staff and volunteers were out on Friday, creating a proper ice rink on Moreau Lake, and put an invitation out on social media for skaters, fishers and hockey players to take to the ice – as long as they follow the rules. Gates close at 3:30 p.m., meaning all vehicles must leave the lower lots by then.

Rules for winter lake use include the requirement of a valid New York State fishing license for anglers; no gas augers on the lake; and no hockey play allowed on the maintained rink area (elsewhere on the lake is fine). In addition, extra precautions should be taken along the causeway and lake shores, where ice is always thinner.

Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center

Friday’s cold has made the difference for other skating spots around the North Country. In Glens Falls, Crandall Park’s Crandall Pond was declared open for ice skating on Friday. The city’s weekly Fire & Ice Festival is expected to begin next Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Learn about ice fishing at Grafton Lakes State Park!

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park and Capital District Sportsman Center will be offering a free, informative session on ice fishing on February 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A group of experienced ice-fishing enthusiasts will depart from the beach at Long Pond at 9 a.m.
GRAFTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region

Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
schenectadygov.com

Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing

Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, February 6

The community rallied around firefighters in Troy this weekend, as they battled fires in the extreme cold. Meanwhile in Warren County, authorities are warning of a new sort of phone scam. Here are today's five things to know.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Play of the Week nominee - Averill Park's Taylor Holohan

Play of the Week nominee – Averill Park’s Taylor …. Play of the Week nominee - Averill Park's Taylor Holohan. Troy officials are hoping that an upcoming firefighter exam will help fill vacancies in their understaffed department. Lee Zeldin challenges Gov. Hochul’s budget. Lee Zeldin challenges Gov....
AVERILL PARK, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy