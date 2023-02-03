ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYSH AM 1380

Jellico man arrested in Saturday shooting

A Jellico man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies received a call around 3:30 pm that a woman had been brought in after being shot on Little White Oak Road in the White Oak community. Shortly after they arrived, deputies and LaFollette Police officers took 29-year-old Larry Edward Lovitt II into custody for questioning.
JELLICO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Portillo faces additional charges after manhunt

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Knoxville man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning after a weekend manhunt netted his arrest Saturday morning. Officials said 32-year- old David Portillo, Knoxville, was already wanted out of Knox and Blount Counties when he ran from authorities after being initially stopped in a road rage incident Friday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WATE

Fatal stabbing under investigation by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive at 12:05 a.m. Monday where officers found a man on the staircase with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the University […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. The Seven on 2/06. News at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER

On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
CROSSVILLE, TN

