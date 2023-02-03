ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Endorsements: February 21 Election

Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible

It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

New rules for election observers could be a good thing

More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Audit shows no errors in Wisconsin Voting Equipment

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) says no mechanical errors were found in audited voting equipment that was used during the 2022 midterm elections. The commission shared their findings at their meeting on February 2nd that the error rate of the 2022 post-election voting equipment audit was “0.0%”. A press...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Evers appoints former Milwaukee health leader to head DHS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to...
GEORGIA STATE
979weve.com

Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy