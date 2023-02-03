Read full article on original website
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary
The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible
It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
New rules for election observers could be a good thing
More micro-managing of Wisconsin’s voting rules, but this may turn out to be a good thing. In recent years, tweaks to the rules governing our election has led to some form of voter suppression. We have seen an end to public ballot collection, fights over funding of our elections, shortened absentee voting opportunities, even a rule against putting our absentee ballots in drop boxes outside City Hall. This possible change would deal with the rules governing election observers. In recent years, the polls have gotten more crowded as political parties, as well as voter advocacy groups and others have insisted they have a right to go to polling places to look for any irregularities. They claim they need an observer bill of rights, while municipal clerks claim they have the right to be free of harassment and intimidation. Now the much-maligned Wisconsin Elections Commission is beginning the process of establishing new rules, and it is taking the smart step to make sure all interested parties have a say. The agency is looking to appoint a panel of experts and political party appointees to rework its rules for poll watchers. That way everyone gets a seat at the table and has a hand in how the rules should read. This should put an end to complaints that someone is being left out, or that the rules aren’t fair.
Audit shows no errors in Wisconsin Voting Equipment
The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) says no mechanical errors were found in audited voting equipment that was used during the 2022 midterm elections. The commission shared their findings at their meeting on February 2nd that the error rate of the 2022 post-election voting equipment audit was “0.0%”. A press...
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in […] The post Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Evers appoints former Milwaukee health leader to head DHS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.
Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to...
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
Did a Wisconsin judge allow a wrongful death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
Free Speech Survey—Majority of College Students Afraid to Express Views in Class
A majority of UW System students surveyed about free speech issues on the state’s campuses said they were scared to express their views on certain issues in class, according to the results of a survey released Wednesday. The controversial survey, which had previously been delayed because of initial pushback from faculty and administrators, was sent […]
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
Know Your Legal Rights: How do I know if I am the victim of employee discrimination?
Your job is important. It is the source of your income and it’s where you spend the majority of your waking hours. It may be part of your identity. For these reasons, you do your best at your job; your accomplishments are a source of pride to you. Therefore,...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022. The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint...
