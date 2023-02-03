Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
YPD approaching second year of Project Guardian
YAKIMA, Wash.- Does someone in your family have special needs? If so, you may be interested in the Yakima Police Department’s (YPD) Project Guardian. A program developed to help keep your loved one with special needs, including autism, safe. Yakima Police launched Project Guardian almost two years ago to...
Chronicle
Getting People to Yakima Is Main Hurdle in Regional Airport Proposal
Could the letters "YKM" one day be as prominent as the "SEA" seen on labels attached to so many suitcases of Pacific Northwest airline passengers?. The city of Yakima's offer to dramatically expand the capacity and role of the local airport has been frequently discussed during the past month by state officials, lawmakers and members of a committee charged with reducing congestion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and addressing more air passenger and cargo demand in the state.
FOX 11 and 41
$250 K in state arts commission grants will support art programming in veterans homes
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA) and the Washington Department of Veteran Affairs (WDVA) have partnered to distribute $250,000 in grants for arts-based programming at the four State Veterans Homes and the Transitional Housing Program. “We’re passionate about improving quality of life through the arts, and I cannot...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Training Center’s neighbors eager for clean water
SELAH, Wash. – It’s been over a year since some Selah residents have been able to use their home water lines. Contamination from the Yakima Training Center has seeped into water wells, leaving many residents using bottled water for as much as they can. “We’ve been living on...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Power outage restored to more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE 2:13 p.m.:. Power has been restored according to the Benton REA outage map. More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched...
FOX 11 and 41
National Burn Awareness Week, how Benton County Fire District #1 is raising awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — It’s National Burn Awareness Week and the Benton County Fire District #1 wants to focus it’s efforts of preventing scalding burns. A scalding burn can cause third degree burns instantaneously. A third degree burn can destroy you muscles, skin, damage fat, organs and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 2, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
FOX 11 and 41
Mid-Columbia Symphony’s ‘Vibrant & Vital’ performance at Kennewick High School Auditorium
KENNWICK, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony and Mastersingers performed at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School Saturday and Sunday February 4 & 5. Together, they performed several programs ranging from Concerto Grosso 1985, Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and much more. Phil Townsend, the President...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
FOX 11 and 41
Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
