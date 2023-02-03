ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

SC man sentenced to 74 years in prison for home invasion, rape of elderly Lexington woman

By Alexa Jurado
The State
 3 days ago

A man was sentenced to 74 years in prison for the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim in June 2021 near the Harbison area of Lexington County, according to a news release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Tamar J. Nance of first degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and credit card theft.

At Nance’s trial, the victim testified about the life-altering impact of the crimes, and asked Judge Debra R. McCaslin for a sentence that would ensure that other women in the community were protected, according to the news release.

Nance was previously convicted for the possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine in 2012, fraud in 2017 and trespassing in after removing the screen window of a 63-year-old woman’s apartment in 2015, the solicitor’s office said.

He also has pending charges from January 2021 in Richland County for burglary, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Nance was taken to the S.C. Department of Corrections. He is not eligible for parole, according to the news release.

Columbia, SC
