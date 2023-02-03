Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter Monday, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Stab Wounds During Attack in Long Beach
A 33-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed as She Tried to Cross Road in Laguna Beach
A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, where...
1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
mynewsla.com
LASD Find Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives reported that a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights has been found safe. Sean Alexander Krause went missing about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Fatal Injuries in Desert Hot Springs Assault
A 32-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Saturday in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were summoned at 12:21 a.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 69500 block of Dillon Road, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll. “Upon arrival, they found an adult...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed, At Least One Injured at Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood
Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when a police officer saw...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of O.C. doctor riding bike on PCH
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long Beach, allegedly […]
mynewsla.com
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
