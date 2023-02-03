ROCHESTER, Minn.-Chilly temps have made it more difficult for firefighters to fight blazes. Rochester Fire Department Captain Ben Davis said their air packs, which they use when going into an area filled with smoke, can freeze and not work properly. In those instances, firefighters have to thaw them out or swap them out. They also need to be on the lookout for patches of ice, which can make putting out the fire quite difficult.

