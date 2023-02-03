Former VP Mike Pence to join roundtable discussion with law enforcement Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in North Charleston next week.

Pence will travel to the Lowcountry on Monday where he will meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other area law enforcement officials amid renewed calls to defund police.

His visit comes about a week before former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to formally announce her 2024 presidential campaign during an event planned in downtown Charleston.

It has long been rumored that the former vice president will also seek the Republican nomination in a bid for president. That announcement has not yet been made official.

Pence is also expected to travel to Myrtle Beach later in the evening where he’ll attend a meet and greet with local business and civic leaders, and members of the Horry County Republican Party.

This will be Pence’s ninth visit to South Carolina since he left office.

