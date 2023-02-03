Police arrested a man allegedly connected to a stabbing that occurred in Long Beach on Friday. Officers were first dispatched to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on wounds considered to be non-life-threatening.As they searched for the suspect, "officers established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect," police said. "Officers made contact with the suspect, however, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands to surrender."A K9 unit was brought to the scene and a "use of force occurred," before the suspect was taken into custody. He has been identified as 33-year-old Long Beach resident Andrew Martinez. He has been booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. His bail is set at $1 million.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO